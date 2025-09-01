News

WATCH | Former MMC Kenny Kunene's transport post won't necessarily be filled by a PA member – Morero

01 September 2025 - 13:20
Koena Mashale Journalist
Image: Antonio Muchave

Joburg mayor Dada Morero says the vacant MMC for transport position does not belong to any party. This follows the resignation of PA member Kenny Kunene as MMC for transport as well as a councillor 37 days ago following a backlash over his alleged association with Katiso "KT" Molefe, the alleged mastermind behind DJ Sumbody's murder.

According to Morero, there is no portfolio that is owned by parties within the city.

“There is no political party that owns the MMC [portfolio] or a department. That is a decision [appointment] that is made through a particular consultative process … and at the right time we will make the right announcement about who will be in that portfolio.

“As it stands, I am the acting MMC for transport until we have concluded the matter, but I didn’t want to make this a political matter today," Morero said from Lillian Ngoyi Street in the Johannesburg CBD on Monday.

The street, formerly known as Bree Street, was meant to reopen on Monday after renovations following a gas explosion at the road two years ago.

"Today is about the road. An explosion happened and the city acted urgently, the city ensured that there were systems in place ... we appointed contractors and there were challenges but now it is done.”

The reopening has since been postponed to September 12.

