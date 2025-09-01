Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the chaos began when a silver Mercedes-Benz rammed a cash vehicle from behind, causing it to overturn onto a Toyota Quantum taxi carrying seven passengers.
“Five of the occupants sustained injuries and were given medical treatment while the other two escaped with no injuries,” Nevhuhulwi said.
She said about eight armed suspects then bombed the cash vehicle and made off with an undisclosed amount of money. A shootout broke out between the robbers and a nearby security company that responded to the attack.
“Two bystanders were caught in the crossfire and have been declared dead,” Nevhuhulwi said.
"Police urge the public not to approach scenes of CITs and also not to try to pick up money blown from the cash vehicles. The community should remain vigilant of their surroundings at all times and report any criminal activities on the SAPS Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111."
Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspects.
Two bystanders killed, five taxi passengers injured in CIT robbery chaos
Police have warned the public to stay away from cash-in-transit robbery scenes and not attempt to collect money scattered after two bystanders were shot and killed in a gun battle between security guards and robbers in Ekurhuleni.
The CIT robbery took place on Monday after midday, along Barry Marais Road in Dawn Park.
Five taxi passengers were also injured in the melee.
