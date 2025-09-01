News

Six dead after vehicle plunges into Zonkizizwe river

01 September 2025 - 10:10
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
The cause of the accident has not yet been established.
Image: Supplied

Six people were killed when the car they were travelling in veered off the R550 near Zonkizizwe in Ekurhuleni and plunged into a river.

The city of Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) said they received a distress call at around 8:26pm on Sunday and when firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a Mazda sedan lying on its roof and submerged in the Zonkizizwe river.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the vehicle lying on its roof and submerged underwater.
Tikkie MacDonald, DEMS spokesperson

DEMS spokesperson Tikkie MacDonald said the vehicle was towed out of the water and all six occupants were recovered from inside. They were declared dead at the scene, MacDonald said.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found the vehicle lying on its roof and submerged underwater. The vehicle was successfully towed out of the river and a total of six bodies were recovered from the vehicle and declared dead at the scene by the Gauteng Emergency Management Services,” he said. 

The cause of the accident has not yet been established. Law enforcement authorities have taken over the investigation.

Meanwhile, three people were killed and two others hospitalised when their vehicle hit poles and a concrete wall in Germiston in the early hours of Monday.

The accident happened after 3am at the corners of Linton Jones Road and Brammer Street.

