SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila says they will contest the 2026 local government elections because it is their right and if the ANC wants to expel them from the tripartite alliance, so be it.
“Now, if the ANC takes its own decision to expel our members, that is their own baby. It has been done before and we rebuilt the communist,” he yesterday during a press conference.
“So, we can't tell them what to do but we are committed to the alliance, the dual membership, to responsible leadership, to respect each component of the alliance and the roles each member is playing,” said Mapaila who stated they have over 320,000 members.
This comes after former president Thabo Mbeki criticised the communist party's aim to contest the elections. Mbeki said the working class was “nowhere near” being ready to fight for the victory of a socialist revolution.
He also warned that there would be clashes between the two parties should the SACP continue to contest.
However, Mapaila said the SACP says the decision to contest the 2026 local government elections is not an attack on the ANC, but rather to defend, deepen, and advance the national democratic revolution in connection with the pursuit of socialism.
He said they reject the argument that when contesting the elections, they should do so on a socialist revolution alone, detached from the National Democratic Revolution.
“This argument is theoretically flawed and provokes the very same conflict that the ANC proponents claim to avoid,” he said in response to Mbeki's criticism.
“The SACP condemns all attempts to provoke such conflict. The SACP is not preoccupied with contesting the ANC, which remains an ally as long as we share strategic objectives both in theory and practice,” he said.
SACP dares ANC to expel members with dual membership over polls
Mapaila responds to Mbeki's criticism of his party's decision to contest polls
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Mapaila said contesting elections was their right, which they intend to exercise, and that the ANC has the right to decide to expel SACP's member.
The SAPC's intention to challenge the ANC at the polls is at odds with the party's constitution that does not permit dual membership with parties not in alliance with it. Last year, the ANC fired former president Jacob Zuma for being leader of the MK Party which contested the 2024 government elections.”
The ANC feels so strongly about this that Rule 25.17.13 of the constitution makes it an expellable offence for a member to join or supports a political organisation or party not in alliance with the ANC,” the party said at the time.
Mapaila also added that they support the Mdlanga commission, which is set to investigate the allegations of political and criminal interference in the criminal justice system and which was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa following allegations by KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
He also extended support for the national police commissioner Gen Fannnie Masemola's decision to return 121 dockets to KZN political task team.
SowetanLIVE
