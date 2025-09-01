Health MEC fails to limit negligence finding

The Johannesburg high court has dismissed the Gauteng health MEC’s appeal regarding negligence at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.
The court found that a patient developed fecal incontinence due to inadequate pre-surgery care and issues during surgery that led to a severed sphincter. Fecal incontinence is when a person is unable to control bowel movement (feces or stool).
On appeal, the MEC argued the negligence claim should have been limited to the surgery, but the court rejected this, ruling that the way the case was presented clearly included pre-surgical negligence.
The matter stemmed from the patient’s third delivery at Bara in March 2013.
She underwent an episiotomy and though her child was born healthy, the wound became infected and caused ongoing pain. Despite repeated complaints at follow-ups, the issue was not properly investigated or recorded.
The court noted that the trial it had correctly found negligence, that the patient suffered, “due, directly to the cutting of the sphincter muscle at the fistulectomy”.
It also found other negligent factors.
“The cutting of the sphincter muscle occurred mainly because … the risk to the anal area following the episiotomy was not properly assessed or documented … [and] due to pre-fistulectomy neglect, the area near the anus was so severely infected that Dr Francis could not properly identify the anal sphincter during surgery,” the judgment read.
The MEC’s legal team argued that this extended beyond what was pleaded, contending that the case as filed was limited to surgical negligence in February 2014. However, the court disagreed, highlighting how the trial had unfolded.
“Even if it could be said that the negligence case pleaded was one confined to the fistulectomy, the case the MEC came to meet, and fought, during the trial was one primarily concerned with pre-fistulectomy negligence, from episiotomy up to fistulectomy, and secondarily with fistulectomy negligence.”
The judgment also revealed repeated failures in medical record-keeping.
“No clinical notes could be found on the clinical examination that was performed. A digital anorectal examination should have been done to assess for possible sphincter injury. By performing a proper clinical evaluation and examination … the delay in diagnosis and treatment could have been prevented,” said Dr Andrew Rawlins, one of the expert witnesses in the case.
Health MEC fails to limit negligence finding
Department told patient was treated poorly before and during surgery
Image: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE
The Johannesburg high court has dismissed the Gauteng health MEC’s appeal regarding negligence at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.
The court found that a patient developed fecal incontinence due to inadequate pre-surgery care and issues during surgery that led to a severed sphincter. Fecal incontinence is when a person is unable to control bowel movement (feces or stool).
On appeal, the MEC argued the negligence claim should have been limited to the surgery, but the court rejected this, ruling that the way the case was presented clearly included pre-surgical negligence.
The matter stemmed from the patient’s third delivery at Bara in March 2013.
She underwent an episiotomy and though her child was born healthy, the wound became infected and caused ongoing pain. Despite repeated complaints at follow-ups, the issue was not properly investigated or recorded.
The court noted that the trial it had correctly found negligence, that the patient suffered, “due, directly to the cutting of the sphincter muscle at the fistulectomy”.
It also found other negligent factors.
“The cutting of the sphincter muscle occurred mainly because … the risk to the anal area following the episiotomy was not properly assessed or documented … [and] due to pre-fistulectomy neglect, the area near the anus was so severely infected that Dr Francis could not properly identify the anal sphincter during surgery,” the judgment read.
The MEC’s legal team argued that this extended beyond what was pleaded, contending that the case as filed was limited to surgical negligence in February 2014. However, the court disagreed, highlighting how the trial had unfolded.
“Even if it could be said that the negligence case pleaded was one confined to the fistulectomy, the case the MEC came to meet, and fought, during the trial was one primarily concerned with pre-fistulectomy negligence, from episiotomy up to fistulectomy, and secondarily with fistulectomy negligence.”
The judgment also revealed repeated failures in medical record-keeping.
“No clinical notes could be found on the clinical examination that was performed. A digital anorectal examination should have been done to assess for possible sphincter injury. By performing a proper clinical evaluation and examination … the delay in diagnosis and treatment could have been prevented,” said Dr Andrew Rawlins, one of the expert witnesses in the case.
When the patient eventually underwent surgery in February 2014, registrar Dr Rory-John Francis admitted under cross-examination that the condition of the infected area made the procedure exceptionally difficult.
“Imagine every time you make an incision or put your finger in, there is nothing but thick pus that comes out. Would you be able to identify anything? How do you tell the difference between a pus-filled area and a muscle that is literally four to five millimetres thick? You have to be superhuman to be able to identify structures in the sight of sepsis,” he said.
The court noted that even the MEC’s own expert, colorectal surgeon Dr Leony Fourie, acknowledged the presence of severe sepsis would have complicated matters.
The appeal court judgement found that there was more than enough evidence to support the findings of the court judgement. The appeal was dismissed, leaving intact the earlier finding that the Gauteng health department was liable for negligence. The issue of damages will be determined at a later stage.
SowetanLIVE
Poor hygiene, staff shortage contributes to hospital infections
Bed linen crisis hits Bara patients
DA sounds alarm on hospital infection crisis in Gauteng
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos