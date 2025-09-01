Skhosana said her nephew’s death had been especially hard for his mother.
Family calls for justice after young man is fatally stabbed for cellphone
'We want to see justice when men are victims of gender-based violence too'
Image: Veli Nhlapo
A family of 20-year-old Ekurhuleni man is demanding justice after he was stabbed to death during a confrontation over a cellphone, allegedly by someone he grew up with.
It is alleged that Scelokuhle “Scelo” Msibi's phone went missing on August 25 while hanging out with friends. Later that day, he learned that the phone was in the possession of Lerato Katalina Sibisi,18, who lives in the same community.
According to Msibi's family, he first confronted Sibisi in the afternoon, accompanied by his mother, Nurse Msibi, to ask for the phone back. Sibisi allegedly denied having it. Hours later, about 9pm, Msibi allegedly returned alone to demand his phone. It was during this second encounter that the situation escalated.
Witnesses told Msibi’s family that Sibisi went inside her home, returned with a knife and fatally stabbed Msibi.
His aunt Thulisile Skhosana said the family was devastated and struggling to come to terms with his death.
“Scelo was not an aggressive person, let alone problematic. He was always smiling and laughing. Anyone who met him had something good to say about him. We have never received complaints from the community about bad behaviour. Yet he has died in this manner, killed by someone he knew and grew up with, over his own phone,” she said.
Skhosana said her nephew’s death had been especially hard for his mother.
“He was her only child. Even if she had more children, no parent deserves to bury their child. It’s very painful,” she said.
The family is calling for justice, saying that while no sentence could bring Msibi back, they want to see accountability.
“We often speak loudly about gender-based violence when it affects women and girls. We want to see the same energy when boys and men are victims, too. We want to see it with Scelo’s case,” Skhosana added.
Sibisi appeared briefly in the Daveyton magistrate’s court last Wednesday. The case was postponed to September 16 for a bail application. She remains in custody.
Sibisi’s grandmother, Sophie Sibisi, said the incident had left her in shock and battling to understand what would drive her granddaughter to commit the crime she is being accused of and is fearful for her safety.
“I’m scared the community will burn my house because of her actions. When I asked her why, she said she was just trying to scare him off. I asked her, how do you scare someone with a knife? She must face the law and whatever sentence they give her,” Sophie said.
She added that though the stabbing happened at her home, she was unaware until it was too late.
“I was sleeping. I was only called when Scelo was already lying in a pool of blood. He was motionless,” she said.
Sophie said her granddaughter’s behaviour had left the family broken.
“She used to be a normal, happy girl, but very quiet. We don’t know this person any more,” she said.
According to Skosana, Msibi matriculated two years ago and was unemployed. He supported himself with odd jobs in the community, including washing cars.
“He was trying to make a life for himself. He was never a troublemaker,” his aunt said.
“We will never see him laugh or smile again. But we want to see justice. He deserves that much.”
