Cases of sexual assault involving Gauteng pupils referred to council

The Gauteng department of education says it will refer two cases of sexual assault involving pupils at Bronkhorstspruit Primary School and Prinshof School for the Blind to the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) for further action, and has pledged to fully support the council’s outcome.

GDE spokesperson, Steve Mabona confirmed that in February 2024, a parent reported that her daughter felt uncomfortable about a teacher’s conduct during music lessons at Prinshof School for the Blind in Pretoria.

He said the school immediately launched an enquiry, and the teacher’s teaching method was adjusted to avoid any physical contact with pupils.

However, Mabona said at the time, the mother decided not to pursue the matter further.

“Recently, the learner’s father reported the case to SAPS, and investigations are now under way,” he said.

NotInMyName International (NIMN) said the incident came to light only after the victim’s father, concerned by a sudden drop in her academic performance, pursued the matter with school authorities.

“It was then that the traumatised child confided in her father, revealing that she was no longer happy or comfortable at the school because she had been sexually assaulted by the said teacher.

“We hold the school management accountable for their apparent failure to protect this child and to create a safe environment where learners can thrive without fear. The fact that this was uncovered by a vigilant parent, and not through the school's own safeguarding mechanisms, is a damning indictment of its leadership,” said NotInMyName International Media SG, Themba Masango.

Masango said a criminal case has been opened at a Pretoria police station.

NotInMyName International led a peaceful visitation and demonstration at the school.

The organisation is demanding immediate arrest and prosecution of the suspected teacher.

“There must be no special treatment or delays in the pursuit of justice. We demand that the school governing body (SGB) and the department of basic education immediately suspend and subsequently terminate the employment of the accused teacher, pending the outcome of the criminal investigation. He must not be allowed near any other children,” Masango said.

Further, Masango is calling upon the principal and management of Prinshof School to provide their full and unconditional co-operation to law enforcement agencies.

“Any attempt to obfuscate, delay, or protect the perpetrator will be seen as complicity. We demand that the department and the school provide immediate and ongoing professional psychosocial support for the victim and her family to aid in their healing from this traumatic ordeal,” Masango said.

Mabona confirmed that they are aware of an incident of alleged sexual assault of a pupil that was reported at Bronkhorstspruit Primary School which implicates a teacher.

He said the matter was being investigated by the police and the alleged perpetrator was recently arrested.

“The safety of our children is paramount; we will not tolerate any form of ill-discipline in our schools,” said Mabona.

