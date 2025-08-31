News

We won't complete repairs on Lillian Ngoyi by Monday – construction worker

31 August 2025 - 15:32
Lilian Ngoyi Street in conclusion after the July 2023 explosion in Johannesburg.
Lilian Ngoyi Street in conclusion after the July 2023 explosion in Johannesburg.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Some of the workers racing against time to complete repairs on Lillian Ngoyi, which is expected to reopen on Monday after a 2023 gas explosion, are sceptical that work will be done by sunrise.

When Sowetan visited the site in the Joburg CBD on Sunday afternoon, a construction worker, who asked not to be named, said despite the constant reminder from their site manager, the project would not be concluded by sunrise as there is still a lot that needs to be done.

“The only thing that is left is to finish the pavement, but to be honest with you, I don’t think that it [the road] would be open tomorrow [Monday].

“Maybe by Friday because we have to finish paving, then road marks, and then pack our stuff. We heard the Monday thing, but we don’t see it happening,” he said.

Maybe by Friday because we have to finish paving, then road marks, and then pack our stuff. We heard the Monday thing, but we don’t see it happening.
Construction worker

The team of construction workers moved in practised unison under the blazing sun, wearing neon orange vests streaked with dust and bent over as they tried to meet Monday's deadline.

Their movements were steady and focused as they worked to meet the deadline, which was set after the original completion date of last Saturday.

However, even some of the business owners who have been waiting for two years for the repairs to be completed so their struggling businesses could be resuscitated, believed that there was no way work would be completed in a few hours.

Gift Namazingi, who has been operating a business for more than five years along the Lillian Ngoyi said: “Maybe end of September, but honestly, they have been working. As you can see, the robots are now working, but they need to finish with the road, then they will remove their stuff.”

SowetanLIVE

Lilian Ngoyi Street repairs will be completed by August – Morero

Dada Morero says the long-awaited repairs to Lilian Ngoyi Street, previously known as Bree Street, in Johannesburg are on track to be completed by ...
News
6 months ago

Joburg allocates R200m to fix Lilian Ngoyi street

The City of Johannesburg will spend almost R200m to fix Bree Street after it was partially damaged by a gas explosion from the underground pipes.
News
1 year ago

Repairs to Lilian Ngoyi gas blast site in CBD set for December completion

The City of Johannesburg allocated R196m to the repairs of Lillian Ngoyi Street, formerly Bree, after last year's gas blast.
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Coronationville residents block roads over water outages
IN THE KNOW | Lamola on SA vs Israel at ICJ, ANC succession & Malema’s removal ...