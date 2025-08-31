The team of construction workers moved in practised unison under the blazing sun, wearing neon orange vests streaked with dust and bent over as they tried to meet Monday's deadline.
Their movements were steady and focused as they worked to meet the deadline, which was set after the original completion date of last Saturday.
However, even some of the business owners who have been waiting for two years for the repairs to be completed so their struggling businesses could be resuscitated, believed that there was no way work would be completed in a few hours.
Gift Namazingi, who has been operating a business for more than five years along the Lillian Ngoyi said: “Maybe end of September, but honestly, they have been working. As you can see, the robots are now working, but they need to finish with the road, then they will remove their stuff.”
We won't complete repairs on Lillian Ngoyi by Monday – construction worker
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Some of the workers racing against time to complete repairs on Lillian Ngoyi, which is expected to reopen on Monday after a 2023 gas explosion, are sceptical that work will be done by sunrise.
When Sowetan visited the site in the Joburg CBD on Sunday afternoon, a construction worker, who asked not to be named, said despite the constant reminder from their site manager, the project would not be concluded by sunrise as there is still a lot that needs to be done.
“The only thing that is left is to finish the pavement, but to be honest with you, I don’t think that it [the road] would be open tomorrow [Monday].
“Maybe by Friday because we have to finish paving, then road marks, and then pack our stuff. We heard the Monday thing, but we don’t see it happening,” he said.
