Mpumalanga MEC calls for churches to boost security after armed robberies

Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi, Mpumalanga’s acting police commissioner, said about 60 congregants were gathered for a night prayer service in KwaMhlanga at about 11.30pm on August 29 when six armed men burst into the building.
“The suspects allegedly ordered the worshippers to lie on the ground and then robbed them of mobile phones, wallets, clothing items and an undisclosed amount of cash,” he said. “Before fleeing, the men reportedly switched off the church lights, plunging the room into darkness.
“These types of robberies at places of worship could be a reflection of a moral decay in our society,” he added.
Macie advised that churches appoint security teams, conduct risk assessments to identify weaknesses, and encourage congregants to report suspicious activity around church premises.
Mpumalanga’s MEC for community safety, Jackie Macie, has called on churches across the province to strengthen their security measures after gunmen attacked worshippers in three separate incidents in a week.
Macie urged churches to work closely with the police, to hire local or private security firms for night services, and install CCTV cameras and alarm systems.
“The recent attacks are a clear indication of moral decay in our society,” he said. “Therefore, we must all work together by reporting suspects to the police. What happened in these three robberies is an indication that more still needs to be done to secure our communities. Men and women in blue should remain undeterred in their efforts to bring perpetrators to justice.”
Macie was reacting to three incidents in which congregants were robbed during church services — two in Bushbuckridge last week and another in KwaMhlanga on Friday night.
SowetanLIVE
