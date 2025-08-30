News

WATCH | Actress Nandi Nyembe laid to rest

By TimesLIVE - 30 August 2025 - 11:42

The funeral service for celebrated veteran actress Nandi Nyembe is being held on Saturday at the Walter Sisulu Hall in Randburg.

She will be buried at West Park Cemetery.

