Courtesy of SABC
The funeral service for celebrated veteran actress Nandi Nyembe is being held on Saturday at the Walter Sisulu Hall in Randburg.
She will be buried at West Park Cemetery.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Actress Nandi Nyembe laid to rest
Courtesy of SABC
The funeral service for celebrated veteran actress Nandi Nyembe is being held on Saturday at the Walter Sisulu Hall in Randburg.
She will be buried at West Park Cemetery.
WATCH | Nandi Nyembe memorial service
Actress Nandi Nyembe has died
‘I will never take this abuse and lies’ — Gayton McKenzie defends helping late actress Nandi Nyembe
Versatile Nyembe impressed in many roles
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos