A first-year student at the University of Venda (Univen) was stabbed to death on Friday, allegedly by her boyfriend, a second-year student at the university.
According to a statement by the university, the pair lived off campus and were seen entering their residence on Friday afternoon and appeared to be on good terms. But a violent altercation later ensued between the two.
“Shortly thereafter, loud noises and signs of distress were heard from the room. Security personnel responded swiftly, forcibly entering the locked room where they found the female student fatally wounded. Two knives were found at the scene.”
The victim was pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in language practice. Her body was found with multiple stab wounds.
The alleged perpetrator, a Bachelor of Environmental Sciences student, is reported to have jumped from the second floor of the residence, sustaining injuries. He is in hospital under police guard.
“A team representing the Univen management has visited the family of the deceased in Tshitomboni (Makovha) village, outside Thohoyandou, to offer condolences and support.”
The institution's vice-chancellor and principal, Prof Bernard Nthambeleni, said Univen was saddened by the incident and remain committed to curbing gender-based violence.
“On behalf of the University of Venda, I extend heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and fellow students. This senseless act of violence is unacceptable and is strongly condemned.”
Nthambeleni added it was unfortunate that Women's Month was ending on such a tragic note.
“This devastating incident has cast a dark shadow over our institution, particularly as we close Women's Month, a period dedicated to honouring and celebrating the resilience and strength of women.”
The university said it would provide support and trauma counselling to students and staff members affected by the incident.
Univen student jumps from building after allegedly stabbing girlfriend to death
Image: 123RF
