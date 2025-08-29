News

WATCH | SABC pulls Juliet Newell off air after Gaza-holocaust interview fury

29 August 2025 - 14:03
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Screenshot of Juliet Newell interviewing Dr Mamphela Ramphele on Tuesday.
SABC has pulled its news presenter Juliet Newell off air following her heated exchange with former UCT vice-chancellor and anti-apartheid activist, Dr Mamphela Ramphele on air over Gaza.

Ramphele was a guest on Newell's show On Point. During the interview, which took place on Tuesday, Newell took an exception to Ramphele's comparison of what is happening in Gaza and likening it to the holocaust, leading to a heated exchange between the two.

Newell asked Ramphele: “Do you not see this as provocative?”

In her response Ramphele said: “What provocative? It is a holocaust.

However, Newell dug her heels in asking Ramphele “How can you compare them? They are different. Why can't you separate them? Comparing them... it almost undermines what the holocaust was all about.

“Why do you think it is appropriate to compare what happened in World War Two to what's happening in Gaza because they are different? We need to focus on what's happening in Gaza because it is different to what happened in the holocaust.”

In her response Ramphele said: “The holocaust happened, and it will continue to happen in different forms. It is a holocaust by any definition, you look at the deliberate attack on children, women and unarmed citizens and using starvations as a weapon of war.

“Do we have to wait for millions to die to call this what it is? If we wait for six million to die, then humanity has no right to call itself human. To be human is to feel the pain of every person as if it were yourself.”

Following the SABC and Newell's criticism on social media and by organisations like the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign (PSC), the public broadcaster issued a statement on Friday, confirming that the presenter had been “taken off air,” following internal review procedures.

The broadcaster reaffirmed its commitment to the Broadcasting Act No. 4 of 1999 and its editorial guidelines designed to protect plurality of views, public trust, and credibility of content. 

The incident has triggered sharp criticism from media watchdogs and advocacy groups. In its open letter, the PSC accused the SABC of sanitising atrocities and echoing “Israeli talking points.”

They said the situation in Gaza should not be framed as a conflict between equal sides but described as genocide, pointing to forced civilian displacement and starvation tactics. 

Political analyst Prof Theo Neethling of the University of the Free State commented on the deep polarisation of Gaza narratives, noting that some see Palestinians’ suffering as an ongoing holocaust, while others reject the historical comparison outright. 

