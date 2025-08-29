News

IN PICS | MK Party in business blitz to root out foreigners in Durban

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 29 August 2025 - 11:17
MK Party supporters gathered on South Coast Road in Clairwood, Durban, before their demonstration against illegal foreigners.
MK Party supporters gathered on South Coast Road in Clairwood, Durban, before their demonstration against illegal foreigners.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

More than 300 MK Party supporters brought traffic to a standstill on Durban's South Coast road on Friday before their blitz on businesses employing foreigners.

Labour desk co-ordinator Bongumusa Mhlongo said they were responding to public calls about a lack of jobs as some companies were employing undocumented foreigners.

“We notified companies we would be coming to root out those flouting employment laws. We have also been reliably informed some companies are not paying adequate salaries and wages. It’s something we condemn,” said Mhlongo.

He said logistics companies in the area were known to employ foreign drivers.

Some businesses were closed after hearing about the planned demonstration.

“We are also going to the market and doing spot inspections,” said Mhlongo.

MK Party supporters brought traffic to a standstill on Durban's South Coast road on Friday.
MK Party supporters brought traffic to a standstill on Durban's South Coast road on Friday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
MK Party members say they want businesses in KwaZulu-Natal to hire locals first.
MK Party members say they want businesses in KwaZulu-Natal to hire locals first.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Public order and metro police were present to keep an eye on the business blitz against illegal foreigners
Public order and metro police were present to keep an eye on the business blitz against illegal foreigners
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Public order and eThekwini metro police were present as a festive atmosphere marked the blitz with supporters chanting struggle songs.

Mhlongo said unemployment was the biggest trigger of crime and corruption.

A similar initiative garnered support in Pietermaritzburg, where party supporters lead by Mlungisi Zondi were going to factories in Eastwood who were alleged to be employing illegal foreigners.

Members of MK Party have gathered on South Road in Clairwood, Durban, as part of their demonstration against illegal foreigners.
Members of MK Party have gathered on South Road in Clairwood, Durban, as part of their demonstration against illegal foreigners.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Londiwe Nxumalo, 28, who was one of the job seekers at the Durban march, said she was dealt a heavy blow when she was retrenched by a textile company in Clairwood in June.

“It was not fair what they did to us. Another challenge was the way in which the company prevented its employees from joining unions. We were being silenced,” she said.

Nxumalo, originally from uMthwalume on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, moved to uMlazi to find work.

TimesLIVE

SAHRC's 'pro-foreigner stance' comes under fire from ActionSA's Mashaba

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has slammed the South African Human Rights Commission, accusing it of protecting the rights of foreigners.
News
1 month ago

MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Why Dudula must not get a seat at national dialogue table

Why are we comfortable with an organisation engaging in criminality being part of a dialogue?
Opinion
2 days ago

How will Dudula separate SA pupils from immigrant children? – parliament

Parliament has warned against threats by Operaton Dudula to disrupt schools when they reopen in 2026, with chairperson of the Sselect committee on ...
News
1 week ago

OPINION | It is hard to fathom why SA leaders bury their heads in the sand as xenophobic attacks continue

The rising xenophobic violence and exclusion towards African nationals from outside SA is becoming an emotive issue that is impossible to unpack.
Opinion
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Coronationville residents block roads over water outages
IN THE KNOW | Lamola on SA vs Israel at ICJ, ANC succession & Malema’s removal ...