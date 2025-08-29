Parents who submitted applications for their children going to grade 1 or grade 8 early are not guaranteed automatic placement as the Gauteng department of education says other factors need to be considered.
“Placement is not based on a first-come, first-served basis,” said departmental spokesperson Steve Mabona.
Mabona said consideration for placement was according to the following criteria applied in order of priority:
• Home address within the school’s feeder zone, closest to the school
• A sibling at the school or the previous school the child attended
• Work address within school’s feeder zone
• Home address within a 30km radius
• Home address beyond a 30km radius
“Proof of home address is particularly important, as placement is based on feeder zones. Applications without this document will be regarded as incomplete,” Mabona said.
The department said it was also concerned that a significant number of online applications remain incomplete yet the deadline for submission closes on Friday midnight.
The department said they have received more than 800,530 grade 1 and grade 8 online applications.
Gauteng education dept clarifies school placement depends on priority, not application date
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane
Parents who submitted applications for their children going to grade 1 or grade 8 early are not guaranteed automatic placement as the Gauteng department of education says other factors need to be considered.
“Placement is not based on a first-come, first-served basis,” said departmental spokesperson Steve Mabona.
Mabona said consideration for placement was according to the following criteria applied in order of priority:
• Home address within the school’s feeder zone, closest to the school
• A sibling at the school or the previous school the child attended
• Work address within school’s feeder zone
• Home address within a 30km radius
• Home address beyond a 30km radius
“Proof of home address is particularly important, as placement is based on feeder zones. Applications without this document will be regarded as incomplete,” Mabona said.
The department said it was also concerned that a significant number of online applications remain incomplete yet the deadline for submission closes on Friday midnight.
The department said they have received more than 800,530 grade 1 and grade 8 online applications.
However, about 52,929 applications were incomplete by Thursday night, said Mabona.
“These include parents who registered details but did not finalise school selections, and those who applied but failed to submit or upload the required documents.
“Parents are reminded that certified copies of all required documents must be submitted to schools or uploaded online by 12pm on 9 September 2025,” he said.
Mabona said that incomplete applications will not be considered for placement offers.
“Similarly, applicants who submit fraudulent or invalid documents will forfeit placement offers as well. Only learners with complete applications and verified documents will receive placement offers during the placement period, starting from 16 October 2025 until all learners are placed,” he said.
Parents are encouraged to apply now, before applications close at midnight, by visiting www.gdeadmissions.gov.za
SowetanLIVE
Online applications to Gauteng schools reach 600,000
WATCH | Online registration for grades 1 and 8 pupils in Gauteng to open
Gauteng education announces dates for 2026 online admissions for grade 1, grade 8
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos