News

Court approves eviction of foreigners in Cape Town demanding relocation abroad

Hundreds have illegally occupied two sites since lockdown

By TimesLIVE - 29 August 2025 - 13:38
Police and refugees clashed in the Cape Town city centre where they were camped outside the UNHCR before occupying the Methodist Church. File photo.
Police and refugees clashed in the Cape Town city centre where they were camped outside the UNHCR before occupying the Methodist Church. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

About 360 foreigners who have unlawfully occupied City of Cape Town and government-owned land since the Covid-19 pandemic — demanding relocation abroad, citing xenophobic attacks — will be served with eviction notices.

They were among hundreds of refugees, many from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who protested outside the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) offices in the city in October 2019.

Citing safety fears they occupied Greenmarket Square and the Central Methodist Church and demanded relocation to Europe or Canada. They were evicted under a court order and relocated to two temporary accommodation sites during the level 5 lockdown:

  • Wingfield in Maitland (owned by public works); and
  • Paint City in Bellville (owned by the city).  

The national home affairs and public works departments and the city have now been granted permission by the Western Cape High Court to instruct the sheriff to serve eviction notices at the sites.

“The department of home affairs (DHA) completed repatriation and deportation processes and with the assistance of the city and NPOs hundreds of foreigners were reintegrated into their local communities of origin,” the city said on Friday. 

A mother with a child strapped to her back is led out of the church after police stormed the building. File photo.
A mother with a child strapped to her back is led out of the church after police stormed the building. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

“DHA and UNHCR processes have long concluded at both sites, with an eviction now being sought for the remaining unlawful occupants who have refused to reintegrate into South African communities, as well as all offers of support, and who continue to insist on relocation to a place outside South Africa or their countries of birth.

“Many, if not all, are in family units and meaningfully engaged in self-sustaining economic activity while remaining in unlawful occupation with the aim of leveraging this for repatriation to first-world countries. 

“About 160 unlawful occupants remain at the Wingfield site — under the custodianship of national public works — while about 200 remain at the city-owned Paint City site in Bellville. At the Paint City site, violent hostility exists between factions of the unlawful occupants as well as towards law enforcement authorities.” 

The department of home affairs has carried the cost of tented accommodation at the sites.  

“This joint application aims to restore these sites to their original public use and to bring an end to the undignified conditions for the sake of the unlawful occupants and the public, as these sites have generated a great deal of public complaints, including traffic, crime and waste challenges,’ said mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. 

TimesLIVE

WATCH | Govt building set ablaze during eviction protest

A home affairs office in Germiston, Ekurhuleni, has been set alight by protesters who are against their looming eviction from a block of flats due to ...
News
2 weeks ago

Evictions cost city, residents and home affairs

Home affairs provincial manager Mamokubung Moroke said the first floor of the leased building was “totally damaged” while the ground floor, where ...
News
2 weeks ago

IN PICS | MK Party in business blitz to root out foreigners in Durban

More than 300 MK Party supporters brought traffic to a standstill on Durban's South Coast road on Friday before their blitz on businesses employing ...
News
2 hours ago

SAHRC's 'pro-foreigner stance' comes under fire from ActionSA's Mashaba

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has slammed the South African Human Rights Commission, accusing it of protecting the rights of foreigners.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Coronationville residents block roads over water outages
IN THE KNOW | Lamola on SA vs Israel at ICJ, ANC succession & Malema’s removal ...