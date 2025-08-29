Commuters in Ekurhuleni have been dealt another blow as the city has now suspended municipal buses due to disruptions linked to the taxi industry strike.
The City confirmed that Harambee BRT services will be halted from 2pm on Friday “until further notice,” urging commuters to make alternative travel arrangements.
“The suspension of the bus service is informed by the ongoing taxi industry strike, which is expected to affect all public transport provision in various parts of the city.
“As such, the city pleads with commuters to find alternative transport modes, while all stakeholders work to speedily find a lasting solution to the impasse. The city apologises for the inconvenience this may cause.”
The move leaves many residents with few transport options, heightening frustration and anxiety across the region.
This decision to halt city busses come after commuters in Katlehong, Germiston and other areas in the city were left stranded on Thursday after the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) announced a halt in taxi operations.
The shutdown comes amid growing tensions between the taxi industry and provincial authorities over the impoundment of vehicles.
Santaco Gauteng has moved to clarify the situation, assuring the public that there is no province-wide taxi shutdown.
According to the organisation, taxi operations across Gauteng will continue as normal, except in Ekurhuleni where discussions remain ongoing.
“We regret the inconvenience caused to commuters who were left stranded, and the anxiety created among the broader public due to reports of a possible province-wide shutdown,” Santaco Gauteng said in a statement.
The council added that it is in constructive dialogue with the provincial government and the national transport ministry to resolve the impasse “speedily and amicably.”
SowetanLIVE
Ekurhuleni halts municipal bus service amid taxi strike disruptions
Image: Antonio Muchave
Commuters in Ekurhuleni have been dealt another blow as the city has now suspended municipal buses due to disruptions linked to the taxi industry strike.
The City confirmed that Harambee BRT services will be halted from 2pm on Friday “until further notice,” urging commuters to make alternative travel arrangements.
“The suspension of the bus service is informed by the ongoing taxi industry strike, which is expected to affect all public transport provision in various parts of the city.
“As such, the city pleads with commuters to find alternative transport modes, while all stakeholders work to speedily find a lasting solution to the impasse. The city apologises for the inconvenience this may cause.”
The move leaves many residents with few transport options, heightening frustration and anxiety across the region.
This decision to halt city busses come after commuters in Katlehong, Germiston and other areas in the city were left stranded on Thursday after the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) announced a halt in taxi operations.
The shutdown comes amid growing tensions between the taxi industry and provincial authorities over the impoundment of vehicles.
Santaco Gauteng has moved to clarify the situation, assuring the public that there is no province-wide taxi shutdown.
According to the organisation, taxi operations across Gauteng will continue as normal, except in Ekurhuleni where discussions remain ongoing.
“We regret the inconvenience caused to commuters who were left stranded, and the anxiety created among the broader public due to reports of a possible province-wide shutdown,” Santaco Gauteng said in a statement.
The council added that it is in constructive dialogue with the provincial government and the national transport ministry to resolve the impasse “speedily and amicably.”
SowetanLIVE
IN PICS | Commuters left stranded as Santaco protests over impounding of taxis
Taxi marshals arrested for allegedly giving motorists spot fines of up to R6k
Police detain 15 people after two e-hailing drivers shot, assaulted
E-hailing driver family yet to receive remains
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos