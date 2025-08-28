“I was studying for my exams [as a law student at the time] and I wanted some snacks from the local store, but I was too lazy to go and I thought it would be a great idea to have someone come to my house and I just give them a list of the things I wanted and they go get them for me,” he said.
The businesses use bicycles to deliver groceries and medication around Langa, and they aim to expand to Khayelitsha. Nkosi has now taken about 20 young people off the street and provided them with employment.
He said with the money, he aims to get new bicycles and improve the system they use for receiving orders and tracking their drivers.
“The bicycles that we are using, we have been using for some time, so we need new ones and even get more. It will help improve our technology so that we expand to other communities as well,” he said.
During the competition, entrepreneurs pitched their existing businesses to a panel of Standard Bank judges – with ideas ranging from detergent sales and steel manufacturing to hygiene services and aerial robotics.
The second prize went to Sibongile Mongadi from Soweto, founder of Uku'hamba – a company that manufactures prosthetic limbs using recycled plastic.
Mongadi walked away with the share of R100,000, and with the money, she aims to buy a 3-D scanner that will assist her business to be more efficient in terms of helping the clients.
The scanner helps meet prosthetic demand by enabling limb digitisation in seconds and full-body modelling in under a minute.
WATCH | Bicycle delivery service pitch bags top prize in Kasi SME challenge
Image: Supplied
A business idea sparked by a moment of “laziness” has earned 27-year-old Collin Nkosi the top prize of R200,000 at the 2025 Kasi Pitch Challenge.
Nkosi, from Langa in Cape Town, walked away with the award following the finals held on Wednesday, where 18 entrepreneurs competed for a share of R500,000. The event hosted by Standard Bank was held in Durban. The bank had invited provincial winners from across the country to pitch, showcase their offerings, and unlock new growth opportunities in the finals.
Nkosi runs a bicycle delivery service and says the idea was born out of laziness in 2019. Customers place orders by calling the headquarters or sending a WhatsApp message. A delivery rider is then dispatched to the given address, where they receive a list of items to be collected along with the money for the purchase.
“I was studying for my exams [as a law student at the time] and I wanted some snacks from the local store, but I was too lazy to go and I thought it would be a great idea to have someone come to my house and I just give them a list of the things I wanted and they go get them for me,” he said.
The businesses use bicycles to deliver groceries and medication around Langa, and they aim to expand to Khayelitsha. Nkosi has now taken about 20 young people off the street and provided them with employment.
He said with the money, he aims to get new bicycles and improve the system they use for receiving orders and tracking their drivers.
“The bicycles that we are using, we have been using for some time, so we need new ones and even get more. It will help improve our technology so that we expand to other communities as well,” he said.
During the competition, entrepreneurs pitched their existing businesses to a panel of Standard Bank judges – with ideas ranging from detergent sales and steel manufacturing to hygiene services and aerial robotics.
The second prize went to Sibongile Mongadi from Soweto, founder of Uku'hamba – a company that manufactures prosthetic limbs using recycled plastic.
Mongadi walked away with the share of R100,000, and with the money, she aims to buy a 3-D scanner that will assist her business to be more efficient in terms of helping the clients.
The scanner helps meet prosthetic demand by enabling limb digitisation in seconds and full-body modelling in under a minute.
During the summit, clothing designer Tshepo Mohlala, founder of Tshepo Jeans, delivered the keynote address.
Mohlala has made a mark both locally and internationally, having dressed politicians, footballers, and international stars such as Meghan Markle.
Mohlala told the contestants to always strive for excellence, take care of their reputation, and have patience as success is not built overnight.
Naledzani Mosomane, executive head of enterprise and supplier development from Standard Bank said the bank aims to enable entrepreneurs to grow as they contribute a lot to the country's economy.
“Focus is on how we enable small businesses, and this is one of the ways we do it. [Outside the challenge], we offer funding to small businesses, and next year we will definitely have this again. We also host a number of township-based Enterprise and Supplier Development programmes in Standard Bank and if you are an entrepreneur, you have to visit our website for variety of programs that come out,” she said.
Mosomane said she was impressed by the pitches.
“I think people tend to underestimate township businesses, it is a vibrant business operating within the economy, and we are proud of the pitches and the quality,” she said.
SowetanLIVE
Women in agriculture recognised at provincial awards
Demand for healthy meals sparks nutritious food business
Winemaker eyes SA's G20 host role as gateway to access global markets
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos