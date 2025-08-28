Tik Tok user wants NPA to stop racism trial against her

"The NPA is undermining public trust in the integrity and impartiality of the prosecutorial process and of the NPA itself," reads part of the letter.
According to Candy, AfriForum's adv Gerrie Nel SC had written a letter to the director of public prosecutions (DPP) on February 5 2025, which had not been disclosed to his client.
He said a private meeting was held on February 25 2025 between H. Scheepers, a senior prosecutor in the office of the Johannesburg director of public prosecutions, two other prosecutors and AfriForum.
"Our client was afforded no opportunity to be heard in the course of this secret process, which causes our client, her family and ourselves to lose confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the NPA in relation to the decision to prosecute our client."
Candy also claimed that earlier this month he received information from a new prosecutor, Lungile Mazibane, that she had been assigned to take over the case.
Mazibane had previously worked with AfriForum’s PPU on another prosecution, said Candy.
"On 12 August 2025, Mazibane arrived at court with yet another prosecutor in tow, Justine Strydom, and indicated that they would both be prosecuting the matter.
"In light of all of the above, our client, her family and ourselves are left to infer that AfriForum’s PPU, having publicly announced that it wishes to make a test case out of our client, exerted improper influence on certain members of the NPA to reverse the decision not to prosecute our client.
"Adv Nel SC, despite no longer being a member of the NPA, is actively seeking to direct members of the NPA in how they prioritise and conduct prosecutions.
"Mazibane and Strydom were handpicked by the PPU to prosecute our client; Mazibane and Strydom are seeking and taking instructions from the PPU."
In response to Candy's letter, which Sowetan has seen, acting deputy national director of prosecutions, Adv Sibongile Mzinyathi, said he has referred the representation to the office of the director of public prosecutions in Johannesburg for consideration.
PPU spokesperson Barry Bateman said it had not been formally asked to respond to any of the allegations.
"We confirm that advocates Gerrie Nel and Phyllis Vorster are briefed to act on behalf of the complainants in the criminal matter against Madlanga.
"Nel and Vorster deny ever acting outside their scope as a watching brief. We have supported our clients and attended court proceedings.
"We deny ever attending a 'secret meeting' with any NPA official. Following the decision to prosecute the accused, and acting for our clients, we attended a meeting with the acting chief prosecutor in Johannesburg."
Sowetan contacted NPA spokesperson Abram Mohlatlole to find out if the prosecuting body is aware of the letter and the allegations contained and what its response is on the matter. However, he had not responded at the time of publication. The comment will be added once received.
Tik Tok user wants NPA to stop racism trial against her
