Nersa, Eskom conclude settlement deal
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko
The National Energy Regulator of SA has entered into a settlement with Eskom, giving it an additional R54bn over three years on top of the R1.2-trillion is has already approved.
In a statement, Nersa's head of communications Charles Hlebela said the parties settled on the amount on July 30, and that the amount agreed on was lower than the power utility's original claim of R107bn.
In January, the energy regulator had approved R384bn which would amount to 12,7% for the financial year for 2025/26. For the year 2026/27, it approved the allowable revenue of R409bn, which amounts to 5,36% increase and for the final year of the application, it approved R435bn, which would amount to a 6.19% increase.
However, last month Eskom lodged a judicial review of the energy regulator's decision, citing a revenue shortfall of R107bn, which was the difference of what was applied for and what was given to Eskom.
Hlebela said the disbursement of the R54bn settlement amount would be R12bn during the 2026/27 financial year, R23bn during the 2027/28 financial year, and the balance would be determined the following year.
“There will be no additional price increase for the current financial year (2025/26),” he said.
However, Hlebela said for the 2026/27 financial year the settlement agreement would result in an additional increase of 3,4%, which will result in a price increase of 8,78%, and for the 2027/28 financial year, an additional increase of 2,64% resulting in a price increase of 8,83%.
“The settlement avoids prolonged litigation, enabling both Nersa and Eskom to focus on their core mandates. The phased implementation of the settlement mitigates immediate tariff shocks to consumers,” Hlebela said.
Hlebela said Nersa remained committed to balancing Eskom's financial sustainability with the need to protect electricity consumers from undue price increases.
Nersa regulator responsible for electricity regulation Nomfundo Maseti said the agreement represented a fair and balanced resolution.
“It safeguards the interests of South African electricity consumers while addressing Eskom's legitimate revenue requirements to ensure operational sustainability – both achieved by the pragmatic settlement agreement,” said Maseti.
“The energy regulator will continue to apply rigorous regulatory oversight to guarantee that all revenue allowances are efficiently utilised for the benefit of the electricity supply industry and the economy at large.”
