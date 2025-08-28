He said taxi operators are forced to pay fines of up to R5,000 per vehicle to retrieve their impounded taxis, costs they describe as unsustainable and crippling to their businesses.
Gauteng roads and transport department spokesperson Lesiba Mypa said the enforcement operations were about the restoration of law and order.
“We are not going to allow illegal operations. Anyone who does not possess a valid operating licence, as per the National Land Transport Act, will not be allowed to operate on Gauteng’s roads,” Mypa said.
He said officials are finding operational level agreements (OLAS) receipts proof of licence applications dating as far back as 2023, raising questions about the validity of the operators’ claims.
Vehicles are being impounded for operating illegally or being unroadworthy, he said.
Mypa said police were tasked with profiling and taking photos of the vehicles to demonstrate why they are being taken off the road.
“If your vehicle is compliant, you are not a candidate for our impounding. We do not impound unfairly,” Mypa said.
SowetanLIVE
Commuters left stranded as Santaco protests over impounding of taxis
Image: Antonio Muchave
Commuters in parts of Ekurhuleni, including Katlehong and Germiston, were left stranded on Thursday after the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) halted taxi operations over the impounding of their vehicles.
Santaco Ekurhuleni regional secretary Zweli Mnisi said the decision to suspend services was not taken lightly but was necessary to protect operators from what it described as “selective and unfair law enforcement”.
He said 10-seater “baby buses were being impounded for operating without valid licences".
“This difficult decision stems from the ongoing impoundment of vehicles, particularly the 10-seater baby buses, which are consistently being targeted for not having operating licences. These licences, however, are no longer being issued by the relevant authorities, leaving operators without any legal recourse,” said Mnisi.
He said taxi operators are forced to pay fines of up to R5,000 per vehicle to retrieve their impounded taxis, costs they describe as unsustainable and crippling to their businesses.
Gauteng roads and transport department spokesperson Lesiba Mypa said the enforcement operations were about the restoration of law and order.
“We are not going to allow illegal operations. Anyone who does not possess a valid operating licence, as per the National Land Transport Act, will not be allowed to operate on Gauteng’s roads,” Mypa said.
He said officials are finding operational level agreements (OLAS) receipts proof of licence applications dating as far back as 2023, raising questions about the validity of the operators’ claims.
Vehicles are being impounded for operating illegally or being unroadworthy, he said.
Mypa said police were tasked with profiling and taking photos of the vehicles to demonstrate why they are being taken off the road.
“If your vehicle is compliant, you are not a candidate for our impounding. We do not impound unfairly,” Mypa said.
SowetanLIVE
Three dead in two taxi rank shootings in front of commuters in Cape Town
OPINION | Bold overhaul only way to make Joburg city work again
Report taxi operators to the police for any intimidation – Santaco urges e-hailing drivers
WATCH | Santaco briefing on developments in taxi industry, recent e-hailing attack
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos