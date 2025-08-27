Woman beaten by mob for allegedly killing mom, son during house robbery

The woman, 19, is also alleged to have shot and wounded a child in the attack.
A Mpumalanga woman who allegedly killed a mother and her son during a house robbery is in hospital under police guard after being beaten by the community following the attack on the family.
The woman, 19, is also alleged to have shot and wounded a child in the attack.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said police got a report about a house robbery in which multiple family members had been shot.
“Upon arrival at the hospital, medical staff directed officers to three patients who had sustained gunshot wounds. Sadly, a 43-year-old woman and her 24-year-old son succumbed to their injuries shortly after the police arrived. The third victim, the youngest daughter, remains in hospital receiving medical treatment.
“Following the incident, community members reportedly attempted to take the law into their own hands by attacking the suspect and allegedly attempting to set her alight. Fortunately, police arrived in time to intervene and rescued the suspect. She is currently hospitalised and under police guard. She faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and housebreaking.”
According to Ndubame, no one has been arrested in connection to the mob justice attack but investigations are ongoing.
She said anyone with information that could assist in the investigation must contact Cpt Vusi Maphanga on 082 303 9704, or call the crime stop number: 08600 10111.
“Information can also be shared anonymously via the MYSAPS App. All information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality,” she said.
Acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi said he was concerned about the increasing number of mob justice incidents reported in the province over the past two days.
