Torched store: owner vows to return

27 August 2025 - 06:00
The supermarket in Orange Farm that was burned down.
Barely a month after Xolani Lamani expanded his restaurant and opened a supermarket, he started getting intimidating calls to shut the supermarket down and is now counting his losses after the building was set alight.

Lamani of Orange Farm, south of Joburg, said the estimated cost of the fire damage on August 18 was R2m.

“All my equipment and stock got damaged. The insurance company is investigating,” he said.

Lamani said the threats started when he expanded his business with a supermarket about three months ago.

“I have been operating there for the past three years, running a fast-food restaurant. As soon as I started operating the supermarket, I started getting threats through calls and visits from people I don’t know.

“They said that I am messing with their boss’s bread and I needed to close that side of the business.”

Lamani said that, at first, he didn’t take the threats seriously.

One of Lamani’s employees, Morongwe Phila, said four men came to the store on the afternoon of Sunday August 17 and started asking questions.

“At first, they said they wanted meat and we told them there was none. They then asked what time we close, and how many [employees] we are. I thought they wanted to take advantage and rob us, and we called Mr X [Lamani]. They then went into their car, and when Mr X arrived, they had already left,” Phila said.

This is my country and I will not be told what business to do or not. I will not run to another country because that is cowardice. The only thing I will do [once I have reopened] is to beef up security.
Store owner, Xolani Lamani

She and her colleague said that they had also noted the car outside the store on Saturday August 16.

Phila, a mother of two, said the fire has left her stranded.

“I am stressed because it is month end and the rent is due. I am also stressed about the long-term effect because most job opportunities want a person under the age of 35, and I am past that age. The money really helped me a lot,” she said.

Lamani said he would reopen his businesses.  “This is my country and I will not be told what business to do or not. I will not run to another country because that is cowardice. The only thing I will do [once I have reopened] is to beef up security,” he said.

Gauteng’s MEC of economic development, Lebohang Maile, visited Lamani’s burnt-out businesses on Saturday and condemned the incident as a blow to the province’s efforts to revitalise the township economy.

“It’s a tragic, horrific and unforgivable act, which requires decisive and quick action from the police and other law enforcement,” he said. “We will intensify our efforts towards ensuring compliance with the law. We call on the police and other agents of law enforcement not to show mercy in fighting and ultimately defeating criminality.”

Police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko said investigations into the fire were under way but that no arrests had yet been made. She said anyone with information that may assist the police should call 0860010111.

