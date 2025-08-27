According to Nkomo-Ralehoko, the South African Pandemic Intervention and Relief Effort (SPIRE) has offered to donate their services to the department for repairs whose first phase of repairs (deep cleaning and renovations) is to be concluded by end of this month.
“On April 19, a fire broke out in Tembisa hospital's Accident and Emergency Department (A&E) in a temporary storage area with dry consumables, impacting on other several zones in the complex including the casualty entrance, trauma hall, trauma resuscitation area, main casualty reception desk and various adjacent offices and service areas.
“Pharmaceutical stock kept in the A&E was consumed by the fire and other stock affected by heat and smoke. Among the other losses where 23 wheelchairs,10 ventilators, a neonatal incubator, intravenous infusion pumps and file cabinet which had attendance register for staff in A&E, patient register, triage books and active patient medical records.”
Nkomo-Ralehoko said another fire on April 23 broke out in the medical records scanning room. While she said this was quickly resolved , the fire did cause damage to patient records and file scanning equipment.
The impact of the fire also saw the hospital on diversion and only receiving priority patients.
“The source of both fires remain a subject of investigation by SAPS,” she said.
This revelation has received criticism from DA Gauteng shadow health MEC Jack Bloom who said this means the fire damage will only be repaired in June 2026.
“The DA in Gauteng calls for speeded up efforts to restore services at Tembisa Hospital as other hospitals are straining to cope with extra patients from the area.
“We need to know if the fires were caused by arson, and if so, who did it and for what motive, “Bloom said.
SowetanLIVE
Tembisa hospital fire repairs to cost R14m, health MEC reveals
Image: Thulani Mbele
Gauteng MEC for health Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has revealed it will cost R14m to repair of Tembisa hospital which was recently affected by two fires days apart.
Nkomo-Ralehoko revealed this at the legislature when asked on the extent of damage caused by the fire, how much repairs would cost ,causes of the fires and what was damaged in each fire.
