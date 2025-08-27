Eyewitness News (EWN) editor-in-chief Nisa Allie described Madia as jewel in EWN’s crown.
Radio 702 political editor 'Tshidi' Madia is no more
Radio 702 political editor Matshidiso "Tshidi" Madia has passed away, her family announced on Wednesday.
According to the family, the 42-year old journalist died on Wednesday in hospital following a brief illness.
"Her death marks a profound loss for South African journalism and for all who were touched by her warmth, intellect, and unwavering dedication to truth.
“Tshidi brought joy and love to all who knew her. Her memory will forever remain in the hearts of her family and friends,” said the family.
The family described Madia as a respected journalist who devoted her career to telling SA’s stories.
Details of her funeral will be shared in due course.
