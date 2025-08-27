News

Radio 702 political editor 'Tshidi' Madia is no more

27 August 2025 - 16:43
Koena Mashale Journalist
Tshidi Madia
Tshidi Madia

Radio 702 political editor Matshidiso "Tshidi" Madia has passed away, her family announced on Wednesday.

According to the family, the 42-year old journalist died on Wednesday in hospital following a brief illness.

"Her death marks a profound loss for South African journalism and for all who were touched by her warmth, intellect, and unwavering dedication to truth. 

“Tshidi brought joy and love to all who knew her. Her memory will forever remain in the hearts of her family and friends,” said the family. 

The family described Madia as a respected journalist who devoted her career to telling SA’s stories.

Details of her funeral will be shared in due course.

She led by example, mentoring and training many young political journalists. She formed a formidable politics team, which she was so proud of, and delivered one exclusive after the next, with absolute humility and professionalism.
EWN editor-in-chief Nisa Allie

Eyewitness News (EWN) editor-in-chief Nisa Allie described Madia as jewel in EWN’s crown.

"She was a powerhouse. She was brave. She was the consummate professional who worked tirelessly in pursuit of the truth. She led by example, mentoring and training many young political journalists. She formed a formidable politics team, which she was so proud of, and delivered one exclusive after the next, with absolute humility and professionalism.

"She constantly raised the bar for herself, juggling reporting and her editor responsibilities, daily. Laughter and robust debate would always surround Tshidi," she said.

Her podcast, Politricking with Tshidi Madia, offered sharp, accessible commentary and interviews with key political figures, earning her admiration across the spectrum. 

