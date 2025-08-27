Former ANC spokesperson, Pule Mabe and six co-accused were expected to appear before the Palm Ridge magistrate court on Wednesday morning for multiple charges including fraud, theft and money laundering.
The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and Hawks into a tender worth more than R27m that was allegedly unlawfully awarded to Enviro Mobi in March 2017.
The tender was for the company to supply 200 three-wheeled waste collection vehicles known as tuk-tuks to assist waste pickers in Ekurhuleni.
This also involves more than R6m of storage costs that were paid by the GDARD.
All seven accused have been out on bail of R30,000 each.
The SIU also secured a preservation order that prohibits Mabe from selling or transferring his house in Steyn City as well as his Porsche Carerra.
SowetanLIVE
Mabe, co-accused return to court for fraud case
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Former ANC spokesperson, Pule Mabe and six co-accused were expected to appear before the Palm Ridge magistrate court on Wednesday morning for multiple charges including fraud, theft and money laundering.
The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and Hawks into a tender worth more than R27m that was allegedly unlawfully awarded to Enviro Mobi in March 2017.
The tender was for the company to supply 200 three-wheeled waste collection vehicles known as tuk-tuks to assist waste pickers in Ekurhuleni.
This also involves more than R6m of storage costs that were paid by the GDARD.
All seven accused have been out on bail of R30,000 each.
The SIU also secured a preservation order that prohibits Mabe from selling or transferring his house in Steyn City as well as his Porsche Carerra.
SowetanLIVE
SIU preservation order bars Mabe from selling house, Porsche
The state's case against Pule Mabe
I did nothing wrong – Pule Mabe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos