News

Mabe, co-accused return to court for fraud case

27 August 2025 - 09:51
Koena Mashale Journalist
Former ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe and Tinyiko Mahuntsi with other 5 accused of benefit from proceed of unlawful activities, appearing at Palmridge Magistrate's Court in Ekurhuleni.
Former ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe and Tinyiko Mahuntsi with other 5 accused of benefit from proceed of unlawful activities, appearing at Palmridge Magistrate's Court in Ekurhuleni.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Former ANC spokesperson, Pule Mabe and six co-accused were expected to appear before the Palm Ridge magistrate court on Wednesday morning for multiple charges including fraud, theft and money laundering.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and Hawks into a tender worth more than R27m that was allegedly unlawfully awarded to Enviro Mobi in March 2017.

The tender was for the company to supply 200 three-wheeled waste collection vehicles known as tuk-tuks to assist waste pickers in Ekurhuleni.

This also involves more than R6m of storage costs that were paid by the GDARD.

All seven accused have been out on bail of R30,000 each.

The SIU also secured a preservation order that prohibits Mabe from selling or transferring his house in Steyn City as well as his Porsche Carerra. 

