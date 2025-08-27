IN THE KNOW | Lamola calls on ANC to open succession debate

“The ANC has also reached that stage now that the issue of succession can no longer be left to nature ... when you wait for the nomination process and see who will be nominated. In the past, the ANC had a way where the elders guided the process.
“The structures themselves don't engage on debates of leadership but we know when we see the leaks that there are platforms where this issue of leadership is being engaged, so the structures need to guide this process.”
Lamola said the impending national general council could lay the basis of a policy engagement on succession and how it should be managed.
He said he believed in a generational mix that can continue with the renewal process of the ANC.
“As to whether I will avail myself or not, I will answer at the right time. At this stage, what I continue to say is that in the last [general] elections we got 40%. We are a movement that is on a rebound, that needs to reboot and rebuild. That is what all members of the ANC should focus on.”
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has previously told the 2027 national conference leadership hopefuls that he would come down heavily on anyone attempting to start the succession debate.
On the ANC's drop in support, Lamola said the party needed to build support, particularly at the level of service delivery both in local and national government.
He said the challenges of railway and road infrastructure should also be looked at to allow the economy to function.
ANC MP and minister of international relations and cooperation Ronald Lamola says there is a need for open engagement by the ANC on the issue of its succession plan, and that the issue should not be personalised.
In an interview with Sowetan's IN THE KNOW podcast, Lamola said the process of nomination should not be confused with the succession debate.
“The process of nomination is when you now open it up for structures to nominate an individual to lead, which is led by the electoral commission, but before that process, there is a need for ANC structures to debate on the succession debate and say, 'these are the type of leaders we want to see in this epoch', and not personalise it as it is happening now so that we are able to have an honest conversation,” he said.
In this episode of In The Know, Sowetan editor Sibongakonke Shoba speaks with minister of international relations and co-operation Ronald Lamola. Their discussion covers South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, the ANC’s succession plans, the upcoming G20 Summit, and Julius Malema’s removal from the ANC Youth League.
“The electricity challenge is behind us but we need to maintain it. That is the only way we can restore the trust deficit that is now existing between the ANC and society.”
Lamola said the economy should grow and unemployment should be resolved.
Sowetan's sister publication, TimesLIVE, previously reported that Mbalula had said that those talking about who should replace ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa in December 2027 will be met with the “strongest suppression they have never seen before”.
When asked if he thought the ANC's decision to expel EFF leader Julius Malema and others from the party was correct at the time, Lamola said: “I have always believed it was a wrong one, politically because I think even if the ANC had a clear belief that we might have overstepped our role, the ANC could have still had an opportunity to correct either by putting a lenient sentence [or] by also putting us through political guidance in terms of what the ANC believed how the youth league should have conducted themselves and how it can deal with this issue of the democratisation or the racialisation of the economy in terms of the economic freedom in our lifetime.
“That should have been a proper form of engagement, which meant that superior logic should have been the one that prevailed, and we could have learnt from that and continued to sharpen our theoretical views and our thinking.
“There could have been a dynamic interaction instead of a sledgehammer of a disciplinary process, which then becomes very technical. I do think that there was still an opportunity and that is what we raised at the time.”
