How delays in the medical parole system are failing dying inmates

Prisoners with terminal illnesses or severe incapacitation may be released early under South African law but the process is allegedly not evenly implemented, leaving some inmates who had hoped to spend their last days with their loved ones to die behind bars.
One of the prisoners is John (not his real name), who is terminally ill with cancer. He struggles to walk and his eyesight is deteriorating and said he often has to rely on other inmates to help him with basic tasks.
John is serving a life sentence and said he applied for medical parole in a bid to spend his final days with his wife and family. Since applying last year, he said the process cost him more than R140,000 in fees for private doctor assessments, a lawyer and other expenses.
Louis Snyman, associate attorney at Beyers Incorporated, told GroundUp that private attorney fees for the process can run between R20,000 and R30,000. If the prisoner needs to go to the doctor, then transport and security must also be covered, and can run to R50,000.
Though John said he knew his chances are slim, he remains hopeful.
“It’s unbearable to know that my husband is in pain and I am not there to hold him, comfort him, and to take care of him in the way that I promised,” his wife told GroundUp.
There were 80 medical parole applications in the 2024/25 financial year according to department of correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo. Of these, 27 were rejected, 38 were accepted and 15 applicants died before their applications were finalised. In the preceding three years, there were 214 applications with 91 rejected and a total of 15 deaths.
The correctional services regulations set out six pages of information needed for a medical parole application. The information required should include doctors’ reports on the prisoner’s health, reports from correctional officers, details of the inmates crimes, and information about what support is available for the prisoner if they are released on medical parole.
The 21 medical conditions considered include infectious diseases such as severe cerebral malaria, non-infectious conditions such as certain stage four cancers, dementia, and cardiac disease with multiple organ failure. Conditions not on the list may be considered with adequate motivation.
Nxumalo said allocating a medical parole application to a medical parole advisory board is supposed to happen within a day. After the assessments, the board takes this into its monthly meeting and is supposed to inform the correctional centre within three days.
While Snyman said medical parole is supposed to be a straightforward process, in practise he said he found that while some prisons made this process efficient and clear, others caused months of frustration.
“There’s no uniformity,” he said.
His suspicions were that results depend on trivialities, like whether the inmate is well-liked by wardens or whether a particular staff member is on duty when the application is made.
The first medical parole application he made on behalf of a prisoner was in 2022. The prisoner was confined to either his wheelchair or his bed. Doctors estimated he had about six months to live.
“Modderbee [prison] was quite an experience for me, because everything that the law states was, in my opinion, not followed.”
When Snyman did get a response, it was a PDF with the medical parole outcomes of 16 cases, not his alone.
“Not one medical parole application was accepted. There was no correspondence. There was no feedback. There was nothing,” he said.
Snyman said at the core of medical parole is the belief that South Africans, no matter their crimes, have the right to dignity and healthcare. “They deserve that level of dignity, not to die in a four-by-four steel cell with 20 other people.”
A review of the overall parole system was announced in 2015, in response to “endless litigations due to inefficiencies which led to delays”, according to a recent departmental report on its progress.
The review was recommended for tabling to the cabinet in 2023, but according to the report, the department is “currently engaging internally with the executive authority prior to finalisation”.
The proposed solution is a three-tier system of parole boards, though it is not yet clear how this would affect medical parole.
According to the report, the department is also in the process of changing financial and organisational structures to improve staffing. Five positions on the medical advisory parole board were advertised in several provinces in March. At least one member per province must be in place for the functioning of the board.
Speaking anonymously, an official at the prison oversight body, the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services, told GroundUp the prison “environment significantly contributes to deteriorating health among inmates, particularly those who enter the system with terminal or chronic illnesses, which tend to worsen during incarceration”.
“For those with legitimate needs, being denied parole can lead to frustration, hopelessness, and behavioural issues within the facility, which also affects staff morale and operations.”
The official said in recent months, new requirements, not yet public, including a formal risk assessment for inmates, have been added, further slowing down the process.
Dr Chesné Albertus, senior lecturer at the department of criminal justice and procedure at the University of the Western Cape, said one of the flaws in the current law is that it largely relies on the written recommendations of a correctional medical practitioner, rather than a more thorough independent confirmation.
“Room for error and unfair outcomes are possible as a result.”
She said the exact powers and functions of the medical parole advisory board also need clarification.
Albertus believes that the reason for the low number of successful applications may be in part because of the shortage of medical professionals in the correctional system.
Second, medical practitioners on the medical parole advisory board may be overly cautious, especially because prisoners whose health happens to improve do not need to return to prison.
She said prisons in SA rarely do a good job of offering palliative care to dying inmates.
– GroundUp
