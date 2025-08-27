From being underestimated in mining boardrooms to proving herself as one of the sector’s rising business leaders, Miriam Fonang has turned stereotypes into her greatest source of strength.
The Northern Cape-born Fonang is the founder of Outlwile Trading Enterprise, a company she built in 2019 from her hometown of Postmasburg.
In just a few years, she has scaled from outsider to industry influencer, reshaping how women-led businesses participate in mining supply chains.
However, she said mining was never part of her original plan. “No, I never saw myself here at first. My ;journey began when I worked for one of our local mines; it gave me valuable exposure and an understanding of how the industry operates. Later, when I left to pursue business, that experience stayed with me. I saw the opportunities and the gaps, and I knew I could add value. Mining found me before I found it,” she said.
But her journey was far from smooth.
“One of the biggest challenges was being underestimated, people assuming I lacked the technical knowledge or the resilience for this space. I overcame it by equipping myself through learning, showing consistency, and letting my work speak louder than my gender,” Fonang said.
Fonang said being doubted pushed her to work harder.
“Women in business, especially in the mining industry, face many struggles, often silently. One of the biggest challenges is not being taken seriously in rooms dominated by men. We often must prove ourselves twice as much, even when we bring the same or better ideas and value. But we keep showing up. We keep building,” she said.
Fonang defies gender stereotypes to shine in mining sector
'There’s enough room for all of us to grow'
Image: Supplied
From being underestimated in mining boardrooms to proving herself as one of the sector’s rising business leaders, Miriam Fonang has turned stereotypes into her greatest source of strength.
The Northern Cape-born Fonang is the founder of Outlwile Trading Enterprise, a company she built in 2019 from her hometown of Postmasburg.
In just a few years, she has scaled from outsider to industry influencer, reshaping how women-led businesses participate in mining supply chains.
However, she said mining was never part of her original plan. “No, I never saw myself here at first. My ;journey began when I worked for one of our local mines; it gave me valuable exposure and an understanding of how the industry operates. Later, when I left to pursue business, that experience stayed with me. I saw the opportunities and the gaps, and I knew I could add value. Mining found me before I found it,” she said.
But her journey was far from smooth.
“One of the biggest challenges was being underestimated, people assuming I lacked the technical knowledge or the resilience for this space. I overcame it by equipping myself through learning, showing consistency, and letting my work speak louder than my gender,” Fonang said.
Fonang said being doubted pushed her to work harder.
“Women in business, especially in the mining industry, face many struggles, often silently. One of the biggest challenges is not being taken seriously in rooms dominated by men. We often must prove ourselves twice as much, even when we bring the same or better ideas and value. But we keep showing up. We keep building,” she said.
Through Outlwile, she has focused on creating opportunities for women and young girls in mining communities.
“At Outlwile, I make a conscious effort to empower other women through skills development, mentorship and inclusion. I believe that the best way to support women in mining is to first create spaces where they are seen, heard and taken seriously,” she said.
What sets her approach apart is her commitment to her roots. Rather than relocating to urban business hubs, she has kept her operations in Postmasburg, hiring locally, mentoring youth, and prioritising community contracts.
“My dream was never just to own a business. It was to change what business means for people like me from survival to strategy, from hustle to legacy,” said Fonang
Fonang is a beneficiary of Anglo American Zimele’s enterprise development programme; however, Fonang said her real inspiration comes from the resilience of everyday women.
“I’ve been inspired by women who built their businesses from the ground up despite the odds. Also, local women in rural areas who run households, work the land, and still find ways to provide — that resilience is unmatched.”
This Women’s Month, she reflects on the importance of honouring women who paved the way.
“For me, Women’s Day is a reminder of the sacrifices women made before us and the responsibility we have to create more space for the women coming after us. It’s about progress, not just celebration. I would say to those who want to be in this industry, one must belong here just as much as anyone else. Equip yourself, seek mentors, and never let your background define your future. Your voice and your skills have a place in these industries.
“By sharing information, opening doors, and not competing for crumbs. There’s enough room for all of us to grow, and when one rises, we should lift the next. To all women in mining, I say: don’t underestimate your worth or let fear limit your ambition. The road might not be easy, but every step forward creates a path for another woman to follow,” Fonang said.
OPINION | Women-led start-ups SA's untapped economic engine
'Women crucial to SA construction industry's growth and success'
OPINION | The values that defined Helen Joseph’s life are just as essential today
OPINION | Women must be at the centre of SA's skills revolution
OPINION | Empowerment programme shows Gauteng's dedication to enhancing women's lives
'Women, let’s build each other instead of breaking each other'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos