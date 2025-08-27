DJ Sumbody investigators were threatened, followed

"You are requested to urgently arrange for the safeguarding of especially [investigators]. There is a real danger that their lives are in extreme danger as these organised criminals will do everything in their ability (sic) to try and destroy the evidence against them and/or to seriously derail the trial," read the letter.
Sowetan has withheld the names of the detectives to protect their identities.
NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana confirmed the letter and referred Sowetan to the police for additional information.
The Alexandra magistrates' court has since heard that the detectives have been assigned a team of bodyguards who guard them 24/7.
Tankiso “TK” Molefe, alleged hitmen Michael Pule Tau, Tiego Floyd Mabusela and Musa Kekana have been charged with the murders of DJ Sumbody and his two bodyguards, Sibusiso Mokoena and Sandile Myeza, in November 2022.
It has also emerged in court that the accused have been linked to several other killings across Gauteng.
Sowetan previously reported how from March 2022 to April 2024, six men, including DJ Sumbody, died under a hail of bullets while in their cars on Gauteng roads.
One of the victims, Hector "DJ Vintos" Buthelezi, was shot 27 times by gunmen in a BMW X3 outside a nightclub in Soweto in March 2022. His bullet-riddled body was found next to his car.
Eight months later, DJ Sumbody, real name Oupa Sefoka, was killed together with Mokoena and Myeza when gunmen rained bullets on them in Woodmead, outside Midrand.
DJ Sumbody and Mokoena were found dead in a VW Golf while Myeza, who was driving separately in a BMW X5, was rushed to a hospital, where he died a few days later.
Four months later, in March 2023, Don Tindleni was killed on the N1. The following year, in April 2024, Armand Swart was still in his car and about to enter his workplace in Vereeniging when he was sprayed with bullets. Allegations are that he was shot 23 times.
Tau, Mabusela and Kekana were initially arrested for the murder of Swart last year. Two weeks ago, however, they were also charged with the murders of DJ Sumbody, Mokoena and Myeza. Molefe was also added as an accused.
The murders of Buthelezi and Tindleni have also been added to their charges.
Police national spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said guns seized during arrests for Swart's murder were later linked to at least 10 killings.
The same firearms were also used in the attempted assassination of businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala's ex-lover socialite Tebogo Thobejane in Sandton in October 2023.
The letter alleges that suspects are involved in a serious crime syndicate and close to R1m was offered to them for the assassination of Swart, an engineer.
"Investigations have also revealed that the [Swart] assassination is directly linked to whistleblowing via the Transnet hotline, on corruption activities involving millions of rand. The investigations also revealed that the firearms used during the commission of the assassination and found in their possession are linked to multiple assassination and serious violent crime scenes," reads the letter.
"The cellphone linkage investigations have revealed high-profile organised crime and crime scene planning."
A source close to the investigation said the accused had multiple phones.
"In their phones, there are pictures of executed jobs, which suggest that they would take photos after assassinating a person and then send them to the person who ordered the hit to fasten the payment," said the source.
"They knew that they could be tracked through cellphone movements, so they used different phones for different scenes, which were seized by police."
He said shortly after the guns were seized during the Swart investigations, they were taken to Pretoria for ballistic testing, but they could not be linked to other crimes.
"They then went to KwaZulu-Natal, received by a political task team and that is when they were linked to about 14 crime scenes, which included the DJs who were killed in Gauteng."
On July 6, KZN police commissioner Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged that there was a plot to silence investigations into the murders of personalities in the entertainment industry, adding that senior officials were protecting the interests of criminal networks tied to drug cartels, and that they are behind the stalling of the investigations.
SowetanLIVE
DJ Sumbody investigators were threatened, followed
‘There is a real danger their lives are in danger’
Image: Koena Mashale
Two detectives probing DJ Sumbody's murder and other high-profile killings were followed from court sessions in Vereeniging, Vaal, and received threats, allegedly from a senior police officer and the suspects' family and friends.
These details are contained in an application for protection for the investigators which was submitted by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola and other high-ranking officials in August 2024.
"During the first few court sessions, the investigating team was actually followed from the court building and many threats have been made inside the courtroom by the family and friends and threats have been received via informers and even from a high-ranking police officer in the Vaal Rand area," reads the letter Sowetan has seen.
"The case is brilliantly investigated and the accused are 100% connected to all the charges against them. They obviously face long terms of imprisonment as well as a definite life sentence for the assassination. From the above-mentioned, it is clear that the lives of the investigating officers are currently in grave danger, as well as the safety of the police dockets.
"You are requested to urgently arrange for the safeguarding of especially [investigators]. There is a real danger that their lives are in extreme danger as these organised criminals will do everything in their ability (sic) to try and destroy the evidence against them and/or to seriously derail the trial," read the letter.
Sowetan has withheld the names of the detectives to protect their identities.
NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana confirmed the letter and referred Sowetan to the police for additional information.
The Alexandra magistrates' court has since heard that the detectives have been assigned a team of bodyguards who guard them 24/7.
Tankiso “TK” Molefe, alleged hitmen Michael Pule Tau, Tiego Floyd Mabusela and Musa Kekana have been charged with the murders of DJ Sumbody and his two bodyguards, Sibusiso Mokoena and Sandile Myeza, in November 2022.
It has also emerged in court that the accused have been linked to several other killings across Gauteng.
Sowetan previously reported how from March 2022 to April 2024, six men, including DJ Sumbody, died under a hail of bullets while in their cars on Gauteng roads.
One of the victims, Hector "DJ Vintos" Buthelezi, was shot 27 times by gunmen in a BMW X3 outside a nightclub in Soweto in March 2022. His bullet-riddled body was found next to his car.
Eight months later, DJ Sumbody, real name Oupa Sefoka, was killed together with Mokoena and Myeza when gunmen rained bullets on them in Woodmead, outside Midrand.
DJ Sumbody and Mokoena were found dead in a VW Golf while Myeza, who was driving separately in a BMW X5, was rushed to a hospital, where he died a few days later.
Four months later, in March 2023, Don Tindleni was killed on the N1. The following year, in April 2024, Armand Swart was still in his car and about to enter his workplace in Vereeniging when he was sprayed with bullets. Allegations are that he was shot 23 times.
Tau, Mabusela and Kekana were initially arrested for the murder of Swart last year. Two weeks ago, however, they were also charged with the murders of DJ Sumbody, Mokoena and Myeza. Molefe was also added as an accused.
The murders of Buthelezi and Tindleni have also been added to their charges.
Police national spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said guns seized during arrests for Swart's murder were later linked to at least 10 killings.
The same firearms were also used in the attempted assassination of businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala's ex-lover socialite Tebogo Thobejane in Sandton in October 2023.
The letter alleges that suspects are involved in a serious crime syndicate and close to R1m was offered to them for the assassination of Swart, an engineer.
"Investigations have also revealed that the [Swart] assassination is directly linked to whistleblowing via the Transnet hotline, on corruption activities involving millions of rand. The investigations also revealed that the firearms used during the commission of the assassination and found in their possession are linked to multiple assassination and serious violent crime scenes," reads the letter.
"The cellphone linkage investigations have revealed high-profile organised crime and crime scene planning."
A source close to the investigation said the accused had multiple phones.
"In their phones, there are pictures of executed jobs, which suggest that they would take photos after assassinating a person and then send them to the person who ordered the hit to fasten the payment," said the source.
"They knew that they could be tracked through cellphone movements, so they used different phones for different scenes, which were seized by police."
He said shortly after the guns were seized during the Swart investigations, they were taken to Pretoria for ballistic testing, but they could not be linked to other crimes.
"They then went to KwaZulu-Natal, received by a political task team and that is when they were linked to about 14 crime scenes, which included the DJs who were killed in Gauteng."
On July 6, KZN police commissioner Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged that there was a plot to silence investigations into the murders of personalities in the entertainment industry, adding that senior officials were protecting the interests of criminal networks tied to drug cartels, and that they are behind the stalling of the investigations.
SowetanLIVE
DJ Sumbody murder accused Molefe denied bail
DJ Sumbody murder accused Molefe 'not a flight risk' as he applies for bail
Hit squad behind DJ Sumbody murder also linked to DJ Vintos, Don Tindleni killings
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos