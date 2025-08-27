Businessman gets 21-year prison sentence for defrauding Sars of R1.5m

A Mpumalanga businessman has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for defrauding the SA Revenue Service (Sars) of R1.5m.
The Mbombela serious commercial crime court sentenced Sibusiso Madonsela on Tuesday for the 2020 crime. He was not given the option of paying a fine, and his assets will be sold to recover some of the money.
Lt-Col Magonseni Nkosi, the spokesperson for the Hawks in Mpumalanga, said Madonsela intentionally and knowingly submitted fraudulent tax returns for his business, Shopemore Enterprise (Pty) Ltd, to unlawfully benefit from Sars.
He said the Hawks’ probe revealed that Madonsela’s misrepresentation cost Sars R1.5m.
Investigations revealed that the money was deposited in the company’s business account and later transferred to Madonsela’s ex-wife, Thembisile Madonsela. She is expected to appear before the Mbombela court on Friday.
“A portion of the money was deposited into Sibusiso Lekhuleni's personal account,” Nkosi said, but he was acquitted.
Madonsela was sentenced to three years for fraud, seven years for contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, three years for contravening the Tax Administration Act and an additional eight years for contravening the Organised Crime Act.
“The court ruled that all sentences will be served concurrently; as a result, the convict is expected to serve an effective eight years behind bars,” Nkosi said, adding that the court ordered that R412,000 should be recovered by liquidating some of Madonsela’s assets.
Brig Bruce Davenport, the acting head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga, welcomed the sentence and urged businesses to refrain from fraud as it had a negative effect on the country.
“We are happy that through dedication and hard work, justice was finally served,” he said.
