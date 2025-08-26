News

Woman accused of raping boy, 13, at church shelter

By TimesLIVE - 26 August 2025 - 09:24
A woman is under investigation for the alleged rape of a minor boy. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A 24-year-old woman is due to appear before the Musina magistrate’s court to face a rape charge, allegedly perpetuated against a boy aged 13.

She was arrested on Friday and has made a brief appearance in court. The case was delayed to Tuesday for police profiling and investigations.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said it is alleged she raped the boy at about 3pm on Friday at a church shelter in the Musina policing area.

"It is reported the suspect called the victim while he was passing a crèche at the shelter. Apparently he went to her and found the woman naked lying on the ground. She allegedly started to touch him inappropriately in sensitive areas and subsequently raped him not far from a dustbin. A shelter resident who was going to the dustbin witnessed the incident.

"The caretaker of the shelter was informed. Police were notified and opened a case of rape. Police investigations are continuing."

TimesLIVE

