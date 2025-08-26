In July, foreign ministers of several countries, including three G7 states, released a joint statement on their intentions to present at the UN General Assembly in September their plans to recognise the Palestinian state, which would have the West Bank as part of its territory.
WATCH | 'We don't regret taking Israel to the ICJ over Gaza genocide'
Legal action has strained relations between SA and US
Image: Thulani Mbele
Minister of international relations and co-operation Ronald Lamola says SA has no regrets and was fully aware of the consequences of taking Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for genocide, a move that has strained relations with the US.
The US opposed SA’s genocide case under both Donald Trump and former president Joe Biden.
In February, Trump signed an executive order to cut US financial assistance to SA, citing the country’s ICJ case and its alleged “genocide” of white farmers. The US also imposed 30% tariffs on SA imports.
However, despite the fallout, Lamola said the country has no regrets about taking Israel to the ICJ in a bid to prevent genocidal acts against the Palestinians.
In an interview with Sowetan’s IN THE KNOW podcast, Lamola said SA knew there would be repercussions arising from the case.
“We can never regret having stood and defended the UN Charter. Even the UN secretary-general continues to champion and support this.
“As you have seen, even some countries in the West that were critical of South Africa’s position are now singing the same tune about the human rights violations in Gaza and the genocide unfolding. There can’t be regrets because any country will accept solidarity when they are under siege,” he said.
In July, foreign ministers of several countries, including three G7 states, released a joint statement on their intentions to present at the UN General Assembly in September their plans to recognise the Palestinian state, which would have the West Bank as part of its territory.
In their joint statement, the foreign ministers of France, Canada, Norway, Spain, Australia, New Zealand, Portugal, Ireland, Slovenia, Luxembourg, Malta, Iceland, Andorra and Finland demanded an immediate ceasefire and the unconditional release of hostages held by Hamas, including the deceased, while also demanding that humanitarian aid must be delivered without any hindrance.
Lamola said SA expected there would be consequences as it stood on its principles of human rights.
“We knew there would be consequences. Obviously, we will never know the degree, but we also understood at the time – and the international community knew – that South Africa was vindicating the UN Charter and international human rights law.
“Obviously, we expected some repercussions, but we expected that they would be within the confines of the rules based on international law.
“The world’s biggest superpowers expect that you must align with them in one way or the other, but SA's position has always been that we are not anti-Western society, but we stand in our national interest informed by our constitution on human rights and that continues to guide our international [relations].”
Lamola said SA remained widely respected as a moral compass on the global stage – not only for its case at the ICJ over the war in Gaza but also for its peace interventions across Africa, including in the DRC, South Sudan, Ethiopia and Mozambique.
“When everyone was quiet on the issues concerning Gaza, SA stood up and the world continues to respect SA but not only for Gaza, but SA's role in the African continent. SA remains highly regarded and respected for its moral standing and for standing firm on its principles,” Lamola said.
Asked if he thought the country could mend relations with Washington, Lamola admitted the future was uncertain.
“No one knows. The US administration is currently unpredictable, and we can’t say with certainty that we will mend the relations, but we remain open to engaging, to do so in line with a mutually beneficial relationship.
“The US is SA’s second biggest trading partner. We would be irresponsible or even reckless if we did not continue to open lines of engagement with the US.”
Earlier this month, the US imposed a 30% unilateral tariff on SA. Countries such as Lesotho and Zimbabwe were hit with 15% tariff.
In response, cabinet approved a revised trade offer to the US, which minister of trade, industry and competition Parks Tau said not only seeks to resolve the dispute but also carries implications for more than 130 other trading partners that risk redirecting goods into the SA market.
