WATCH | Mayor implores Johannesburg residents to consider cremation

Image: Sharon Seretlo
Joburg mayor Dada Morero urged residents to consider cremation as an alternative to being buried because the city is running out of burial space and many cemeteries are at capacity.
“We must embrace innovation — multiple burials in family graves, cremation, mausoleums and green burials that reduce our ecological impact. These solutions are vital if we are to ensure dignity in death for future generations,” he said.
“Land alone will not solve our problem. I appeal to funeral homes and residents to respect the sanctity of a cemetery after a burial and to revere our dead. Visit family graves, reinstate headstones and take advantage of the low-cost option to bury loved ones in the same family-held grave.”
Morero was speaking on Tuesday at the first South African Cemeteries and Crematoria Association National Conference.
Morero called for a united response to the issue plaguing cemeteries, saying national government must provide policy and financial frameworks.
“Municipalities must innovate in planning and service delivery. Faith leaders must guide us in cultural acceptance. Industry must develop sustainable technologies. Communities must partner in protecting and valuing cemeteries.”
