News

WATCH | Mayor implores Johannesburg residents to consider cremation

Three-day conference looks at challenges facing cemeteries and crematoria in SA

26 August 2025 - 12:05
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero.
Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero.
Image: Sharon Seretlo

Joburg mayor Dada Morero urged residents to consider cremation as an alternative to being buried because the city is running out of burial space and many cemeteries are at capacity.

“We must embrace innovation — multiple burials in family graves, cremation, mausoleums and green burials that reduce our ecological impact. These solutions are vital if we are to ensure dignity in death for future generations,” he said.

“Land alone will not solve our problem. I appeal to funeral homes and residents to respect the sanctity of a cemetery after a burial and to revere our dead. Visit family graves, reinstate headstones and take advantage of the low-cost option to bury loved ones in the same family-held grave.”

Morero was speaking on Tuesday at the first South African Cemeteries and Crematoria Association National Conference.

We must embrace innovation — multiple burials in family graves, cremation, mausoleums and green burials that reduce our ecological impact.
Dada Morero, Joburg mayor

The three-day conference, hosted in Johannesburg, brings together policymakers, researchers, traditional leaders, funeral industry experts and sustainability advocates to confront urgent challenges in managing cemeteries and crematoria across the country.

“We need frameworks that balance tradition and innovation, that enable municipalities to acquire and reserve land, and that incentivise sustainable practices,” he said.

Morero also revealed that cemeteries in Johannesburg are facing a crisis due to vandalism and theft, and illegal dumping and neglect.

“What should be sacred spaces of peace have become places of fear and insecurity. Dignity in death is a right, not a privilege,” he said.

Morero called for a united response to the issue plaguing cemeteries, saying national government must provide policy and financial frameworks.

“Municipalities must innovate in planning and service delivery. Faith leaders must guide us in cultural acceptance. Industry must develop sustainable technologies. Communities must partner in protecting and valuing cemeteries.”

SowetanLIVE

Grave concerns over plan for new Soweto Cemetery

Residents of Protea Glen Ext 35 in Soweto are up in arms and pushing back against plans to develop a private cemetery near their homes, saying it ...
News
2 weeks ago

'It's disgusting': Family reacts to vandalism at Braamfontein cemetery

A Johannesburg family is grappling with a decision on whether to take the ashes of their loved ones from the Braamfontein cemetery after a wall they ...
News
2 years ago

Health department denies mortuary problems

The Gauteng department of health has denied claims that multiple unclaimed bodies at Helen Joseph Hospital have been left in limbo due to a lack of ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Kelly Khumalo at 20 Years: New album, motherhood & memories of ...
IN THE KNOW | Fatal Seduction star Warren Masemola on fetishes, fame and ...