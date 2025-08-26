WATCH | 'It wasn't for money' — Cyan Boujee apologises for promoting Russian job scheme

Cyan Boujee has broken her silence on how she got involved in the Alabuga programme.
International relations and co-operation department spokesperson Clayson Monyela said the Russian job scheme was under investigation for alleged human trafficking.
The social media influencer and DJ, who shot up trends lists at the weekend for promoting the institution targeting people aged 18 to 22, issued an apology on Tuesday.
While she has deleted the promotional posts, Cyan said what prompted her to be a part of the programme was seeing other influencers travelling to be a part of it.
“I've been quiet because I've been waiting for the programme to release a statement on my behalf but it seems they are wasting my time. Human trafficking is a serious matter and I do not stand with that and I believe this is a huge learning curve for me and the other influencers,” she said.
“And I don't think anyone with sense would repeat something like this but I want you guys to know it wasn't for money because I haven't been paid yet. I had four more videos to post on my YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and I was only going to get paid after posting, so it wasn't for money. We are humans and we make mistakes. I think the positive out of this is the girls will be helped. That is the main thing. I'm frustrated by this.”
