Nhamo, the keynote speaker, reminded delegates of the more than 90 lives lost in Mthatha, Eastern Cape in June, including 30 children, during the floods that left nearly 3,000 people homeless and caused damage worth R5bn.
Nhamo, whose presentation was focused on mapping science productivity and policy responses to the 2030 agenda for sustainable development, warned that rising sea levels, droughts, floods, and extreme heat will force some communities to relocate, sparking possible conflicts. He stressed the need for climate-resilient infrastructure, from roads with proper storm drains to banning houses from being built along rivers.
“Building resilience starts at every level,” he said. “From government planning, to how we build our homes, to how individuals prepare for changing weather.”
WATCH | Government must ban building of houses along rivers to lessen climate change impact - researcher
Image: Michelle Banda
A Unisa researcher has warned the government to build roads with proper stormwater drains and also ban the construction of houses along rivers to lessen the impact of climate change on lives and infrastructure.
Professor Goodwell Nhamo, a climate change researcher, said SA climate change is a pandemic that the country must take seriously.
“Climate change is not a bedtime story,” he said. “We were not ready for Covid. We are not ready for this either," Nhamo said on Tuesday at the International Conference on Climate Resilience, Smart and Sustainable Futures (ICCRSF 2025).
The conference brought together scientists, policy-makers, and innovators from across the world to tackle the growing impact of climate change.
Nhamo, the keynote speaker, reminded delegates of the more than 90 lives lost in Mthatha, Eastern Cape in June, including 30 children, during the floods that left nearly 3,000 people homeless and caused damage worth R5bn.
Nhamo, whose presentation was focused on mapping science productivity and policy responses to the 2030 agenda for sustainable development, warned that rising sea levels, droughts, floods, and extreme heat will force some communities to relocate, sparking possible conflicts. He stressed the need for climate-resilient infrastructure, from roads with proper storm drains to banning houses from being built along rivers.
“Building resilience starts at every level,” he said. “From government planning, to how we build our homes, to how individuals prepare for changing weather.”
In February this year, nine people died, 5,500 were displaced and 700 homes were destroyed when some parts of KwaZulu-Natal were flooded.
Zondeni Velephi Gcabashe, 60, from Lamontoville was washed away by the water. She is still missing.
It was not the for the first time that the Gcabashe family had been affected by extreme weather. They had been victims of floods in 2012, 2019, 2022 and 2025.
In April 2022, 435 people died when floods hit KwaZulu-Natal.
SowetanLIVE
Drowning rates in SA go up while global figures drop, says Lifesaving SA
Snow, damaging winds and rain hit as cold front sweeps across country
More than 300 people killed due to heavy rain, floods in Pakistan
Nabilah Diedericks planting the seeds of hope, inclusion
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos