News

WATCH | Appointment of ambassador to the US at an advanced stage – Lamola

26 August 2025 - 15:12
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Minister of international relations Ronald Lamola at AMPD studios after his interview with Sowetan.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) says the process of appointing an ambassador to the US was at an advanced stage.

Dirco minister Ronald Lamola told Sowetan: "It [appointment] has to be done with extreme caution and due diligence." 

Former ambassador to the US Ebrahim Rasool was expelled earlier this year.

Our department of trade and industry is the one at the centre of those negotiations, supported by [his department] and our mission in Washington.
Dirco minister Ronald Lamola

"We do not want it to be confused with the current trade negotiations because we believe it will not have had any impact even if we started the process ... ambassadors do not really negotiate trade deals. Our department of trade and industry is the one at the centre of those negotiations, supported by [his department] and our mission in Washington," said Lamola.

He said he could not reveal any names as it was President Cyril Ramaphosa's discretion, but said whoever is chosen will be a South African who is fit for purpose.  

On Monday, Build One SA said it remained concerned with the continuing absence of an SA ambassador to the US. The party said it wrote to Ramaphosa with a set of credible candidates for the position.

SowetanLIVE

