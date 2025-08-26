Trump has previously said he might skip the G20 and send someone else to represent the US.
WATCH | A Trump no-show at G20 summit is OK — Lamola
The possible boycott by Donald Trump of the Group of 20 (G20) Summit in SA in November will affect the standing of the event, says minister of international relations and co-operation Ronald Lamola, but the US president can’t be forced to attend.
“The G20 is their [leaders’] platform but it is their choice [to attend or not]. You can’t force someone to attend.”
In an interview with Sowetan’s IN THE KNOW podcast, Lamola said: “If [Trump] doesn’t attend and they send somebody else on behalf of the US, that will be fine because we will still be able to have the outcomes that will be impactful to the people of the globe.
“This [G20] is where heads of state commit themselves, and the G20 is a consensus-based organisation. That is why you need them to come to own up in terms of the outcome, the declaration, so that it can have the necessary effect in the UN platforms, in the global finance institutions, in the governance of the reserve banks, [and the work of] ministers of finance, ministers of international relations.
“Its effect becomes enormous for the benefit of the global community. If one country does not agree, you may end up with no declaration. You end up with what is called a ‘chess summit’. If all countries participate and you end up with a declaration, it is good because then that declaration becomes more impactful.”
