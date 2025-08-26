News

Restaurant fire at Rietvlei Zoo Farm

26 August 2025 - 12:15
Restaurant destroyed by fire at Rietvlei Zoo Farm.
Restaurant destroyed by fire at Rietvlei Zoo Farm.
Image: Supplied

The two-storey container Farmhouse Restaurant and Bar at Rietvlei Zoo Farm near Alberton caught alight on Tuesday. 

The fire caused extensive damage to the top and bottom sections. 

Ekurhuleni emergency management services spokesperson William Ntladi said they received a call about the fire at 7am. 

Alberton, Thokoza and Palm Ridge firefighting teams responded to the corner of Swartkoppies and Overbury roads outside Alberton. 

“Crews could identify heavy, dense carbon smoke from a distance. Alberton firefighters, as primary responders, arrived first on the scene, followed by Thokoza and Palm Ridge. Two water tankers, one industrial pumper and one rescue tender fire engines were used,” he said. 

Seven 48kg and eight 9kg LPG cylinders were taken out of the structure before they could explode.  

“No casualties were recorded. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and is under investigation,” he said. 

TimesLIVE 

Disappearance of 'crucial' state witnesses casts shadow over Usindiso fire trial

As the trial of the self-confessed arsonist in the deadly Usindiso building fire continues, uncertainty hangs over the fate of seven “key” ...
News
4 days ago

Death toll in Nigeria mosque attack rises to 50, dozens abducted

The death toll from an attack by gunmen on a mosque and nearby homes in Nigeria's northwest Katsina state has risen to at least 50, with around 60 ...
News
4 days ago

Three dead in two taxi rank shootings in front of commuters in Cape Town

Early morning commuters were faced with taxi conflict shooting sprees in two different areas in Cape Town on Monday.
News
23 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Kelly Khumalo at 20 Years: New album, motherhood & memories of ...
IN THE KNOW | Fatal Seduction star Warren Masemola on fetishes, fame and ...