Police step in as latecomers try to break the school gate

26 August 2025 - 14:10
Police had to be called to a KwaZulu-Natal school after pupils who were late attempted to break open the gate for forced entry. 

The incident at Trenance Park Secondary School in Pinetown happened around 8am on Tuesday. 

According to Reaction Unit SA (Rusa), a security company, about 70 learners who had arrived late for school caused mayhem after the authorities locked them outside for being late.

The situation intensified when an unidentified adult male, sitting in an Isuzu vehicle (make, model, and registration unknown), allegedly incited the scholars to breach the gates.
Reaction Unit SA (Rusa)

"Rusa responded to multiple calls from concerned members of the public. Upon arrival, reaction officers met with members of the Verulam SAPS. Eyewitnesses reported that the late-coming students grew agitated when denied entry. The situation intensified when an unidentified adult male, sitting in an Isuzu vehicle (make, model, and registration unknown), allegedly incited the scholars to breach the gates.

"The man assaulted a member of the school governing body before fleeing the scene. The scholars remained locked out of the premises and refused entry while the police monitored the situation. No arrests or injuries were reported," Rusa said.

Last Friday, a 17-year-old pupil from the same school was stabbed in the neck by a fellow pupil, aged 14. The pupil was rushed to the hospital, where the knife, still lodged in his neck, was removed.

The suspect was arrested and appeared in court on Monday.

