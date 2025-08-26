Madlanga Commission delay: Minister explains why she took steps against top officials

The minister of justice and constitutional development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has suspended a senior official in her department and instituted disciplinary proceedings against another for their failure to do due diligence and ensure that the Madlanga Commission starts on time.
Kubayi announced this earlier on Tuesday, a few hours after the commission’s spokesperson, Jeremy Michaels, released a statement that the commission would reschedule to a later date due to delays in the procurement of vital infrastructure.
The Madlanga Commission, led by former Constitutional Court judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga, was due to start its public hearings on September 1.
Kubayi said she put Jabu Hlatshwayo, the deputy director-general responsible for ICT in the department, on suspension while the director-general of the department, Adv Doc Mashabane, will undergo disciplinary proceedings.
“This is because of the failures and lapses in the system and also not being able to do due diligence and ensuring that the commission starts on time,” she said.
Kubayi said the steps taken were necessary to restore credibility in the administration of commissions of inquiry.
“After learning of the anticipated delays...I immediately convened several meetings with the commission and the departmental officials to try to see if any intervention can be done to avert the further delay,” she said.
“It was clear at the end of the day that it is practically impossible to intervene in [the] procurement process without compromising what is required by law as compliance with [the] Public Finance Management Act and supply chain management policies.
“I then notified the president immediately and did a full report for his consideration, which included communication of the immediate suspension of the DDG responsible for ICT in the department, Mr Jabu Hlatshwayo.
“The president then delegated to the minister of justice and constitutional development powers to institute disciplinary proceedings against the director-general of the department, Adv Doc Mashabane, and this decision has been communicated to him this afternoon.”
President Cyril Ramaphosa established the Madlanga Commission after KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkwanazi’s explosive claims during a televised press briefing on July 6.
Mkhwanazi said that criminals had infiltrated law enforcement, state intelligence, the judiciary and associated institutions within the criminal justice system.
Kubayi said the lapses that led to the delay in the hearings could have been avoided.
“From the discussion with the commission, it was indicated that for them to be able to share the work they’ve been doing in terms of documents, they need a secure platform for them to be able to submit a report, which commissioners will have to go through and be able to prepare for so that they notify the first witness to testify in time.”
Kubayi was upfront about the reputational risk to her department.
“These are matters of public interest...so it is a disappointment, but we are on course. Like many South Africans, the president is committed, and that’s why he said he wants an explanation. He asked us to go public and explain in a most transparent and accountable manner to say what has led us to where we are and the consequences. It can’t be that...no-one takes responsibility or no-one is held accountable,” she said.
Kubayi, however, said they have made significant progress, especially in securing venues, personnel, and logistics for both the Madlanga and Khampepe commissions.
The Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria has been secured for the Madlanga Commission and the Sci-Bono Discovery Centre in Newtown, Johannesburg, for the Khampepe Commision.
Kubayi said the stumbling block remained ICT readiness.
“Secure ICT infrastructure, searchable forensic data storage, cyber security solutions, and integrated email website services are at the procurement award stage and will be concluded today. Streaming services for public access are being finalised in partnership with the Government Communication and Information System.”
Kubayi said she had apologised to Ramaphosa for the delay that happened on her watch.
“We’re holding each other accountable. Where there are weaknesses, we’ve accepted the weaknesses. And from me, as the executive authority, I’ve accepted the weaknesses.
“This commission is the commission of the president. I can’t go out and publicly communicate without the president’s authority. I’ve even apologised to the president as the minister to say it happened under my watch, and I’m going to make sure that systems are in place,” she said.
