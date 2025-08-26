Lotto chair Barney Pityana had asked to retire at end-December: Parks Tau

National Lotteries Commission (NLC) board chair Prof Barney Pityana did not resign but had asked to retire with effect from December, said trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau on Tuesday.

Tau was responding to recent media reports that Pityana had resigned.

“In July 2025, I received a formal request from the chairperson of the board to retire with effect from the 1st December 2025. This process was misinterpreted as a resignation,” Tau said.

Tau said that as the executive authority, he fully accepted Pityana's retirement request, and a proper process will unfold with immediate effect to fill the vacancy.

“To ensure business continuity, Prof Pityana will continue to serve in his role steering the strategic and governance responsibilities of the commission until December 31,” Tau said.

Pityana, who turned 80 this month, joined the NLC in August 2022 and steered the commission through an extremely challenging period, after the November 2020 presidential proclamation granting the Special Investigating Unit permission to probe the NLC and reclaim any losses, Tau said.

Pityana had been responsible for driving the introduction of restorative governance measures and stabilising the commission since his appointment, Tau said.

“His leadership has helped to position the NLC as a public entity committed to transformation, compliance, and service delivery excellence.

“His continued stewardship is invaluable during this critical period of transition within the national lottery sector, including the appointment of a temporary licensee and the pending launch of the fourth national lottery licence,” Tau said.

