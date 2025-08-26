News

Lotto chair Barney Pityana had asked to retire at end-December: Parks Tau

Pityana, 80, steered the commission 'through an extremely challenging period'

By Ernest Mabuza - 26 August 2025 - 18:43
National Lotteries Commission chair Barney Pityana will retire at the end of the year.
National Lotteries Commission chair Barney Pityana will retire at the end of the year.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

National Lotteries Commission (NLC) board chair Prof Barney Pityana did not resign but had asked to retire with effect from December, said trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau on Tuesday.

Tau was responding to recent media reports that Pityana had resigned. 

“In July 2025, I received a formal request from the chairperson of the board to retire with effect from the 1st December 2025. This process was misinterpreted as a resignation,” Tau said.

Tau said that as the executive authority, he fully accepted Pityana's retirement request, and a proper process will unfold with immediate effect to fill the vacancy.

“To ensure business continuity, Prof Pityana will continue to serve in his role steering the strategic and governance responsibilities of the commission until December 31,” Tau said.

Pityana, who turned 80 this month, joined the NLC in August 2022 and steered the commission through an extremely challenging period, after the November 2020 presidential proclamation granting the Special Investigating Unit permission to probe the NLC and reclaim any losses, Tau said.

Pityana had been responsible for driving the introduction of restorative governance measures and stabilising the commission since his appointment, Tau said.

“His leadership has helped to position the NLC as a public entity committed to transformation, compliance, and service delivery excellence.

“His continued stewardship is invaluable during this critical period of transition within the national lottery sector, including the appointment of a temporary licensee and the pending launch of the fourth national lottery licence,” Tau said.

TimesLIVE

Sandile Zungu's Sizekhaya Holdings announced as new lottery operator

Consortium led by KZN’s Moses Tembe and Sandile Zungu chosen as preferred bidder in ‘difficult’ process
News
2 months ago

Lotteries commission to introduce lifestyle audits

The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) has promised to introduce life-style audits, protection of whistleblowers and implement recommendations by ...
News
2 years ago

National Lotteries Commission rolls out red carpet for new board chairperson

The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) has welcomed the appointment of Professor Barney Pityana as chair of its board.
News
3 years ago

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Kelly Khumalo at 20 Years: New album, motherhood & memories of ...
IN THE KNOW | Fatal Seduction star Warren Masemola on fetishes, fame and ...