Five online robbery suspects were shot and injured during a shoot-out with the police in Midrand on Monday afternoon.
The suspects had advertised a vehicle online but the buyer suspected the sellers were the ones who attacked and robbed his friend of cash on August 4 after he had responded to a similar advert.
Police were roped in and went to an address in Midrand to which the “sellers” had directed the buyer to go, with cash.
When the suspects, who arrived in two vehicles, saw that police were present, they shot at the police, who returned fire.
One of the vehicles overturned as the driver fled and police arrested five suspects and seized two firearms, said Gauteng acting police commissioner Maj Gen Fred Kekana, who was at the scene.
The other vehicle was shot at but the four suspects drove away. Kekana said one or two of the suspects might be injured and the team expect they would also be arrested.
“Through these ones who were arrested, we believe we will get more information and we will try our best through investigation and our intelligence to ensure these suspects are linked to as many cases where they were involved as possible.”
Five suspected online fraudsters held after shoot-out with police
They advertised a vehicle for sale and intended to rob the would-be buyer
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
