The City of Ekurhuleni has warned residents against the dangers of crossing freeways on foot after 30 pedestrians were arrested on the N17 in Brakpan.
“In a pedestrian operation on Thursday Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) female officers from different units and precincts arrested 30 pedestrians crossing on the N17 in the Brakpan area,” said the city.
The operation, which formed part of the city’s Women's Month programme, aimed to address growing concern about pedestrians crossing freeways unsafely after a recent increase in fatal accidents.
The arrested pedestrians aged between 23 and 45 face charges for violating the National
In October 2023, 19 pedestrians were fined R300 each for crossing the N4 freeway near Brits in violation of the National Road Traffic Act.
“Crossing the freeway creates a serious safety risk for pedestrians and drivers which can lead to fatal road accidents. The EMPD urges pedestrians to always use designated pedestrian bridges to cross a freeway,” said the city.
Crossing a freeway could cost you: 30 pedestrians arrested on N17 in Brakpan
Image: CoE
The City of Ekurhuleni has warned residents against the dangers of crossing freeways on foot after 30 pedestrians were arrested on the N17 in Brakpan.
“In a pedestrian operation on Thursday Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) female officers from different units and precincts arrested 30 pedestrians crossing on the N17 in the Brakpan area,” said the city.
The operation, which formed part of the city’s Women's Month programme, aimed to address growing concern about pedestrians crossing freeways unsafely after a recent increase in fatal accidents.
The arrested pedestrians aged between 23 and 45 face charges for violating the National
In October 2023, 19 pedestrians were fined R300 each for crossing the N4 freeway near Brits in violation of the National Road Traffic Act.
“Crossing the freeway creates a serious safety risk for pedestrians and drivers which can lead to fatal road accidents. The EMPD urges pedestrians to always use designated pedestrian bridges to cross a freeway,” said the city.
While the National Road Traffic Act does not explicitly state pedestrians can be arrested for being on freeways, it empowers traffic officers to act against individuals committing certain offences.
The lack of pedestrian facilities on freeways makes the crossings inherently dangerous.
Transport minister Barbara Creecy recently highlighted the risk, noting pedestrians account for a significant proportion of road fatalities.
“A total of 41% of all road fatalities were pedestrians. The highest percentages of pedestrian fatalities were recorded in Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, the country’s most populous provinces by vehicle and population. Gauteng had the highest pedestrian fatalities at 63.84%, followed by Western Cape with 53.9% and KwaZulu-Natal at 44.33%,” she said.
Legal experts at Shield Attorneys emphasised the importance of pedestrian safety.
“Freeways are prohibited to pedestrians and cyclists, and those found walking along or across freeways can be arrested. Any reckless action by a pedestrian along a roadway is considered a crime. Jaywalking is forbidden and you can e fined for walking while intoxicated,” said the attorneys.
They urged pedestrians to pay attention on the roads.
“A pedestrian should only cross a public road at a pedestrian crossing or an intersection. Drivers should yield the right of way, but pedestrians must never run into the path of a vehicle that cannot stop in time. At zebra crossings it is vital to pay close attention to traffic and avoid lingering unnecessarily on the crossing.”
TimesLIVE
Man arrested after woman, 87, shot dead at Gqeberha retirement village
Five suspected online fraudsters held after shoot-out with police
Woman accused of raping boy, 13, at church shelter
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos