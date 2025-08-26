Court rules cancer patients must get radiation treatment

At first, Moncho was given heavy oxygen cylinders that kept her confined indoors.
“The bigger oxygen [cylinders] kept me inbound. It was heavy, I couldn’t go anywhere with it, I couldn’t even walk my daughter down the street. However, the portable one changed that – it allows me to at least go outside, go to the office, or even just live like any other young person should,” she said.
The portable oxygen tank now keeps her alive.
“When I charge it, it lasts up to six to seven hours. That means I can go to work with it. Without it, I’m stuck. The truth is, my health has deteriorated this year. I breathe through a machine now,” Moncho said.
Another patient diagnosed with breast cancer said she, too, has been removed from the waiting list because her disease has advanced beyond the point where radiation was effective.
“I fear it may already be too late. I’ve been through several surgeries, and now my family is considering taking me to private health care. But we can’t afford it – we would have to take out loans just so I can have a chance,” she said.
Judge Fiona Dippenaar said that patients waiting for radiation face “irreversible and permanent harm” because the department failed to act. Some have died on the waiting list, while others’ cancers have metastasised, leaving them ineligible for treatment.
Friday’s ruling makes immediately enforceable a March order by acting judge S van Nieuwenhuizen, which found the department’s failure to deal with the backlog unlawful and unconstitutional.
That order required the department to update its patient backlog within 45 days, provide treatment at both public and private facilities, and report back to the court on progress.
The department appealed, which it argued suspended the order. But Dippenaar disagreed, stressing that delays had “dire consequences” for patients.
Section27 and the Cancer Alliance welcomed the judgment, saying they had argued in court that it was a matter of life and death for cancer patients who would suffer irreparable harm if the order was not immediately enforced.
“Government cannot delay its constitutional duties while patients’ lives hang in the balance. Every day of inaction means more families losing loved ones unnecessarily,” said Section27.
SowetanLIVE
Court rules cancer patients must get radiation treatment
'Lives hang in balance while government appeals court order'
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Cancer patient Thato Moncho was left to fight for her life with the help of an oxygen machine after falling off a list of patients waiting for radiation treatment from the Gauteng health department.
Sowetan has followed Moncho’s story from her diagnosis with breast cancer in 2020 to when two NGOs took the department to court for its failure to develop and implement a plan to address the oncology backlogs in the province.
Since then, Moncho has had three operations, and in May last year, she was taken off the waiting list as her cancer had progressed to the point where she had to rely on an oxygen tank to breathe.
Last week, the Cancer Alliance and Section27 scored a victory in the Johannesburg high court with an order that compels the department to provide immediate radiation oncology services to cancer patients who meet the criteria for the treatment.
They argued that cancer patients would suffer irreparable harm if the high court order made in March to put the patients on treatment was not immediately enforced. The court ruled that the matter could not be left to drag on while the government appealed.
Moncho was unable to breathe properly in June, and it was recommended that she be given oxygen from a tank. A scan showed nodules in her brain, and while she eventually received limited radiation to her head, her chest collapsed before her turn for further treatment came.
“I couldn’t make it to my appointment in June, and my lungs, my chest just collapsed...I was rushed to casualty, and they immediately put me on oxygen. That’s when I realised the treatment had come too late,” she said.
At first, Moncho was given heavy oxygen cylinders that kept her confined indoors.
“The bigger oxygen [cylinders] kept me inbound. It was heavy, I couldn’t go anywhere with it, I couldn’t even walk my daughter down the street. However, the portable one changed that – it allows me to at least go outside, go to the office, or even just live like any other young person should,” she said.
The portable oxygen tank now keeps her alive.
“When I charge it, it lasts up to six to seven hours. That means I can go to work with it. Without it, I’m stuck. The truth is, my health has deteriorated this year. I breathe through a machine now,” Moncho said.
Another patient diagnosed with breast cancer said she, too, has been removed from the waiting list because her disease has advanced beyond the point where radiation was effective.
“I fear it may already be too late. I’ve been through several surgeries, and now my family is considering taking me to private health care. But we can’t afford it – we would have to take out loans just so I can have a chance,” she said.
Judge Fiona Dippenaar said that patients waiting for radiation face “irreversible and permanent harm” because the department failed to act. Some have died on the waiting list, while others’ cancers have metastasised, leaving them ineligible for treatment.
Friday’s ruling makes immediately enforceable a March order by acting judge S van Nieuwenhuizen, which found the department’s failure to deal with the backlog unlawful and unconstitutional.
That order required the department to update its patient backlog within 45 days, provide treatment at both public and private facilities, and report back to the court on progress.
The department appealed, which it argued suspended the order. But Dippenaar disagreed, stressing that delays had “dire consequences” for patients.
Section27 and the Cancer Alliance welcomed the judgment, saying they had argued in court that it was a matter of life and death for cancer patients who would suffer irreparable harm if the order was not immediately enforced.
“Government cannot delay its constitutional duties while patients’ lives hang in the balance. Every day of inaction means more families losing loved ones unnecessarily,” said Section27.
SowetanLIVE
WATCH | Cancer Alliance wants health department to account
SOWETAN SAYS | Prioritise cancer patients
Court orders Gauteng health department to treat cancer patients immediately despite pending appeal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos