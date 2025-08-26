In September 2004, he received the Best Investigator Award from Mopani district in Giyani, recognising his excellence in detective work.
TimesLIVE
Cop who fought against taxi violence puts away his boots
Image: SAPS
Col Kgadiswana Samuel Mnisi is retiring after nearly 38 years as a police officer fighting taxi violence and organised crime in Limpopo.
His advise to his colleagues is to have passion for the job and to learn to be patient.
He was born and raised in Kgautswane, Ohrigstad, before relocating to Burgersfort. His journey in law enforcement has been marked by integrity, discipline and unwavering dedication to justice.
His career path was always clear to all who know him. At Matshaile High School his teachers nicknamed him "Sersant" due to his no-nonsense approach to classroom behaviour and his ability to maintain order among his peers.
After matriculating he was accepted into the South African Police Service (SAPS) in 1987. He underwent six months of training at Hammanskraal SAPS Academy and was placed at Gilead as a constable on relief duties.
In 1993 he was promoted to sergeant in Polokwane, where he handled taxi violence-related cases, including hit squad killings in the industry.
In 1998 he advanced to warrant officer in the Mopani serious violent crime unit and later served at the Polokwane organised crime investigation unit. His focus was on investigating high-priority crimes, including cash-in-transit (CIT) robberies and ATM bombings.
In 2002 he led a complex investigation into a CIT heist involving 10 suspects. He was offered a R450,000 bribe but he refused. Each suspect was sentenced to 94 years in prison.
In September 2004, he received the Best Investigator Award from Mopani district in Giyani, recognising his excellence in detective work.
Another case he handled involved four serial killers terrorising the community in Calcutta in Mpumalanga. Under his leadership, all suspects were arrested and sentenced to life imprisonment.
In 2009, he was promoted to captain, serving as unit commander of Thohoyandou serious organised crime. He led investigations involving drug and human trafficking under international conventions.
Between 2011 and 2012 he held key leadership positions, including section ommander for technical operations management services and provincial coordinator for organised crime investigations in Limpopo under the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI).
In 2017, he was appointed lieutenant colonel: section commander for financial investigations within the DPCI. He oversaw international and national threat assessments and ensured compliance with policing directives.
In 2020, he became team leader for the South African narcotics enforcement bureau in Polokwane serious organised crime.
In 2022, Mnisi was promoted to Colonel, serving as provincial commander for taxi violence investigation and overseeing strategic investigations across Limpopo. He manages and controls the human, physical and financial resources of the unit.
Mnisi's role in combating serious incidents within the taxi industry in Limpopo saw him adopt a process of engagement with taxi associations.
Conflicts were identified at early stages, and meetings called to peacefully address the conflicts.
Tensions between associations were also neutraliszed by the thorough investigation of long-outstanding case dockets and arrests of suspects in the cases.
Mnisi said his greatest inspiration has been his mother, praising her resilience and unwavering support.
His said his message for the youth ist: "Showing up with purpose and striving for excellence can inspire others and influence change."
TimesLIVE
