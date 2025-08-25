News

Two shot dead outside police station

25 August 2025 - 13:32
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

Western Cape police said two people were shot dead outside the Mitchells Plain police station on Monday morning.

The motive for the shooting is not yet known.

“We can confirm that two people have been shot...our office doesn’t know [the motive] because our team is still at the scene,” said Western Cape SAPS spokesperson Capt Malcolm Pojie.

In a video circulating on social media, two men can be seen lying dead a few metres from each other.

SowetanLIVE

Birthday celebration turns fatal as cop shoots lover, her brother

The brother of a policewoman who was gunned down by her police captain partner was killed while trying to stop the shooting.
News
4 weeks ago

Mpumalanga police launch manhunt after on-duty cop gunned down

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators in the fatal shooting of an on-duty police officer in Phakane, Pienaar, on Friday.
News
2 months ago

Eight killed in shooting in Umlazi

Eight people were shot dead in an informal settlement in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Friday night.
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Kelly Khumalo at 20 Years: New album, motherhood & memories of ...
IN THE KNOW | Fatal Seduction star Warren Masemola on fetishes, fame and ...