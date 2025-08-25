Trial of KZN man who 'beheaded granny and played with her head' to start on Wednesday

Last year Nzimande was examined by a district surgeon at RK Khan Hospital, who found he had a bipolar mood disorder and substance-induced psychotic disorder triggered by his abuse of cocaine, alcohol and cannabis. He was found unfit to stand trial but the district surgeon recommended further evaluation.
A KwaZulu-Natal man who is alleged to have stabbed and beheaded his grandmother Beatrice De Lange, 80, and then kicked her head around like a soccer ball in June 2024 wants more time to consult with his lawyer before the trial.
The murder trial of Thabo Ntokozo Nzimande, 32, was scheduled to start in the Durban high court on Monday but his lawyer told the court he needed to take instruction from his client.
Nzimande was arrested with blood-stained clothes on June 8 2024, a day after the murder at their home in Maurice Nichols Road in Pinetown.
During an earlier court appearance Nzimande raised his hand and told the court he wanted to plead guilty to the murder.
Senior prosecutor Nadira Moosa said the state is ready to proceed with the trial but Nzimande's Legal Aid attorney Patrick Mkhumbuzi was not ready.
Last year Nzimande was examined by a district surgeon at RK Khan Hospital, who found he had a bipolar mood disorder and substance-induced psychotic disorder triggered by his abuse of cocaine, alcohol and cannabis. He was found unfit to stand trial but the district surgeon recommended further evaluation.
Nzimande then underwent mental observation by two psychiatrists, Dr Shaun Hainee and Dr Bongiwe Lugongolo, who deemed him fit to stand trial.
This was done in terms of sections 77 and 78 of the Criminal Procedure Act. Section 77 deals with a scenario where an accused is deemed unfit to stand trial due to mental illness or intellectual disability. It specifically addresses situations where the accused is incapable of understanding court proceedings to the extent that they cannot mount a proper defence.
Section 78 deals with the criminal responsibility of accused person suffering from mental illness or intellectual disability at a time of committing the offence. It essentially outlines the circumstances under which a person can be found guilty or not guilty due to mental illness or intellectual disability and the subsequent procedures.
Moosa said the defence wanted a further opinion from the two doctors, who are no longer employed by the health department. She said the state had tried to retain the services of two other doctors to provide further psychiatric evaluations.
“The doctors are waiting for authorisation,” added Moosa.
Mkhumbuzi assured the court that come Wednesday they would be ready to proceed.
Judge Phumi Sibisi urged Mkhumbuzi to consult fully with his client at court before being taken back to the Westville correctional service centre.
“At some point the matter has to proceed. The court's resources are limited,” said Sibisi.
The state alleges the murder was planned and premeditated.
Nzimande, who stayed in his granny's outbuilding at some point, stabbed De Lange multiple times in her chest and stomach with a knife or knives before decapitating her.
A postmortem examination concluded the cause of death was “multiple penetration and decapitation injury”.
The matter was adjourned to Wednesday.
