The Quick Interview | 'Forensic backlog is the issue, not detectives'

The police ministry recently advertised 353 vacancies for former detectives with extensive experience to be reappointed on 12-month contracts. Sowetan spoke to crime expert and research associate at the University of Johannesburg, Calvin Rafadi, about this advert and what its meant to do in terms of dealing with crime.
Sowetan: What can we make of this drive to bring in former detectives?
Rafadi: We should welcome it. Their return will bring invaluable skills and experience in preparing case dockets for court, which is critical for achieving stronger prosecution outcomes. However, there should be caution that these positive developments risk being undermined by persistent challenges within SAPS forensic laboratory services.
Sowetan: Is it normal for SAPS to recall former detectives in such big numbers ?
Rafadi: It’s normal. Especially when you want to establish a task team. The environment is not as conducive as it used to be. Whether you are a good detective, a super cop, if there’s a backlog at DNA, you are set for failure.
Sowetan: Is the real problem the lack of resources rather than the capacity of police members?
Rafadi: Yes, but also we must specify what kind of resources. It's the backlog at the labs and the budget for informants being cut. Courts and lawyers are against them because of this problem. Cases end up being postponed six to seven times. It’s unacceptable, and the detective takes the blame.
Sowetan: So, the capacity is not at a critical stage?
Rafadi: No, it hasn’t been. Remember, before you become a detective, they take you for training. Normally, constables are sent there, then they become sergeants, and then detectives. The problem is that many cases get thrown out of court not because of a lack of detectives, but because there’s a serious backlog at the laboratories. When criminals are arrested and they wait for ballistics tests for a gun, there can be three or four postponements. Then the case gets thrown out. After that, people start blaming the police. But the real issue is the backlog.
Sowetan: Then what needs to be done?
Rafadi: No matter how many detectives you bring in — even if you double the number — it won’t solve the problem, because it’s not just about paperwork piling up on a police officer’s desk. The real problem lies in the forensic backlog, and you can see how frustrated detectives are. The police ministry needs to fast track the establishment of e-laboratories.
This modernisation will be particularly vital in resolving murder and gender-based violence cases more swiftly and diligently, especially if results are made available in the case dockets within an appropriate time frame. SAPS also needs to restore and strengthen the system by ensuring informants are protected and paid fairly, then crime levels will drop significantly and criminals will no longer act with impunity.
SowetanLIVE
The Quick Interview | 'Forensic backlog is the issue, not detectives'
Image: Supplied
SowetanLIVE
