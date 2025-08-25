Meth said this move threw more than two-million social grant beneficiaries into uncertainty and fear, raising the real risk that people will be left without the grants they rely on for their daily survival.
Elizabeth Raiters, deputy chair at #PayTheGrants, said her organisation was pleased that there would be no service provider moving forward as Postbank had “caused a lot of glitches in the payment system and Sassa always used to get the blame”.
“The only option for new grant applications will be for beneficiaries to [use] their personal bank accounts as a method of payment. That will also cut out [the need] for service providers because beneficiaries will be using their own accounts.
“In the past few months, Sassa has been trying to push beneficiaries to open a bank account. They also want to move away from service providers because service providers are always the ones that are actually causing havoc when it is time for grant payments,” said Raiters.
Sassa spokesperson Andile Tshona assured beneficiaries who are now using Postbank that they will not be affected by any changes.
SowetanLIVE
Sassa needs clear plan to ensure recipients receive grants – NGO
Image: Fani Mahuntsi
Human rights movement Black Sash says the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) should publicly share a clear and credible plan that guarantees uninterrupted access to social grants after it decides to end its master service agreement with Postbank.
The agreement will end on September 30 and the agency has not yet appointed a new service provider.
Speaking to Sowetan, Black Sash spokesperson Oliver Meth said while beneficiaries should remain calm and not panic, Sassa should share how it will manage the large numbers of people who rely on Postbank for their cash payouts.
“I don’t think we should panic, but there should be a plan to ensure that people receive their grants on time,” he said.
The minister of social development, Sisisi Tolashe, told parliament last week that no new service provider had been appointed to take over from October 1.
Meth said this move threw more than two-million social grant beneficiaries into uncertainty and fear, raising the real risk that people will be left without the grants they rely on for their daily survival.
Elizabeth Raiters, deputy chair at #PayTheGrants, said her organisation was pleased that there would be no service provider moving forward as Postbank had “caused a lot of glitches in the payment system and Sassa always used to get the blame”.
“The only option for new grant applications will be for beneficiaries to [use] their personal bank accounts as a method of payment. That will also cut out [the need] for service providers because beneficiaries will be using their own accounts.
“In the past few months, Sassa has been trying to push beneficiaries to open a bank account. They also want to move away from service providers because service providers are always the ones that are actually causing havoc when it is time for grant payments,” said Raiters.
Sassa spokesperson Andile Tshona assured beneficiaries who are now using Postbank that they will not be affected by any changes.
SowetanLIVE
Dilapidated Sassa office only opens three hours a day
Ethiopian who tried to defraud Sassa fined R60,000
Five things to know about Sassa review process, who should review and why
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos