Man accused of murdering Gqeberha prosecutor appears in court

A man accused of murdering Nelson Mandela Bay prosecutor Tracy Brown made his first court appearance on Monday morning.
The case against Simthembele Xungu, 33, of Missionvale, was postponed to September 3 to give him time to appoint Legal Aid SA representation before a formal bail application.
Two prosecutors have been shot and killed in the Eastern Cape since May. The third was shot at last week but escaped without injuries.
Xungu was arrested on Thursday morning by a multidisciplinary team led by the Gqeberha serious organised crime investigation unit of the Hawks, in collaboration with various SA Police Service units.
After spending the weekend behind bars, he briefly appeared in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday morning. He remains in custody.
He faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, unlawful possession of firearms and unlawful possession of ammunition.
Further details were not contained in the provisional charge sheet, though it is understood further arrests are imminent.
Brown, who worked at the New Brighton magistrate’s court, was shot in the driveway of her home at about 3pm on July 31 while still seated in her vehicle.
Four men wearing masks allegedly alighted from a VW Polo and shot her.
The media was initially informed that the case would be heard at the New Brighton court, but Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Avele Fumba later said it had been moved because of a “security risk”.
